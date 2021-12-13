The freestyle rap competition hosted its first live event in almost two years and featured artists from more than 12 Latin American countries.

How Red Bull's Batalla Found The Perfect Way to Highlight The Latin Culture Through Spanish Prose

When many think of hip-hop and freestyle, their minds instantly go to artists like Eminem, Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Red Bull wants to change that with its annual international batalla.

Since 2005, Red Bull's Batalla (which also happens to be the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition) has sought to highlight Latin freestylers from across the globe.

Now celebrating it's 15th anniversary, it hosted its first live competition in almost two years at La Quinta Vergara in Viña Del Mar on December 11. The event welcomed almost 5,000 spectators as well as freestyle artists from more than 12 countries.

This year's winner, Mexican artist Aczino, became the international champion and first international double champion in the history of the competition.

"Being the first double champion is a dream I've had for a while," Aczino said in a statement. "It's one of the most exciting and important moments of my career and my life and I dedicate it to my family who couldn't be here."

Red Bull Batalla Credit: Red Bull

Last year's 2021 U.S. Champion, Cuban MC Reverse, was at this year's competition representing the nation at the international final in Chile.

The 19-year-old spoke exclusively to People Chica about what it meant to him to make it to the international finals as well as his goals for the future.

"I represent everyone who feels represented by me. I think that I represent not only Cuba, but the Spanish-speaking community in the United States that has grown with me since 2018," he said.

He continued, "Representing Cuba, is actually for me is a very important because I am the last Cuban in the world doing Red Bull, since the national competition in Cuba was eliminated. You could say that I managed to classify in another Red Bull to represent a country that doesn't have one."

Reverse Credit: Aldo Chacon

Reverse began doing freestyle as an outlet while he was in high school as a way to speak his truth.

"What attracted me [to] freestyle is that it doesn't depend on your size, who you are—well it can depend on that sometimes, but not so much—but it depends more on you, on your mental capacity and it's very competitive," he explained.

He continued, "At the same time I think it is a way of expressing yourself in the moment that can help you empty a lot of everything you might keep to yourself."