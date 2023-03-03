In an exclusive interview with People Chica, competitors OneR and Reverse dish how the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition allows them to honor their discipline.

How Red Bull Batalla is Giving Latino Freestyle the Platform it Needs to Shine

Music moves the world. Whether you're jamming out to merengue in the car, reggaeton while you're getting ready for a night out on the town, or attending an insane freestyle battle like Red Bull Batalla, there is no denying that music has the power to set the tone for any endeavor.

At its core, music is raw, gritty, and captivating—all qualities that freestyle possesses.

Red Bull Batalla competitor, OneR, who will be performing in an exhibition during Miami's 305 Day on March 5, tells People Chica, "I feel like freestyle has always been a pretty big form of expression as it relates to urbano music. But today it has become a huge worldwide movement that has allowed several communities to join together."

Fellow competitor Reverse echoes similar sentiments noting that since freestyle is at the intersection of rap and improvisation it's nothing short of a "phenomenon."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, OneR and Reverse detail why they are excited to show the folks at Miami's 305 Day what makes freestyle so special as well as how they believe freestyle is at the forefront of music's evolution.

Red Bull Batalla Competitors - OneR VS Reverse Competitors OneR and Reverse at Red Bull Batalla. | Credit: Courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull Batalla is the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition that happens every year. What does it mean for you to be giving Latinos in South Florida a taste of what's to come at the 305 Day event in Miami, FL?

OneR: I find it incredible to be able to represent Latinos with these types of events because it allows us to unite various cultures and thus enrich everything that being Latino entails. It is a great honor to be able to be part of this.

Reverse: I am very proud to be able to bring this culture to Latinos in the United States, it means a lot to me since it personally changed my life and as long as I can show the world what has been my greatest form of therapy, I will continue to do so.

Latino music has evolved so much over the span of generations. Why do you believe that freestyle is at the forefront of that evolution?

OneR: I feel like freestyle has always been a pretty big form of expression as it relates to urbano music. But today it has become a huge worldwide movement that has allowed several communities to join together. Besides that, I feel like freestyle has its own unique things that helped revolutionize the world of music.

Reverse: I think freestyle is in a process of evolution just like [mainstream] music is within the Spanish-speaking market. I see it as if freestyle were a springboard that uplifts any artist who stands out within the discipline.

Reverse hands over the title to OneR Reverse hands over the title to OneR at Red Bull Batalla. | Credit: Courtesy of Red Bull

The Latin culture is brimming with rich vibrancy. How do you believe that freestyle helps bring awareness around the nuance and beauty of your culture?

OneR: At the end of the day, freestyle is a form of expression and every form of expression will have its pros and cons, but it seems to me that the spontaneity that freestyle has helps a lot to enrich the culture because it is something very different and not seen anywhere else.

Reverse: I think mixing our culture with rap and the art of improvisation gives you such a variety of styles and characters that it's just a phenomenon.

What are you hoping your special exhibition at the 305 Day event in Miami will show guests about the vivid nature of freestyle?

OneR: We hope we can show everyone how amazing freestyle is and how it can be entertaining and can convey so many feelings. And I hope everyone likes it as much as we do.

Reverse: I hope everyone can fully understand the essence of what we do, and that they are encouraged to continue watching and educating themselves about this beautiful discipline.