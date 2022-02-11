Sangria, Passion Fruit Hot Wings And More: 7 Super Bowl Recipes From Latinx-Owned Food Brands

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Febrero 11, 2022
Credit: Getty Images / Robert Deutschman

With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, folks are hitting their local markets to prep for the big day. Thankfully, Latinx-owned brands from Cameron Diaz's Avaline Wine to the Dominican-owned Pisqueya are here to help with delicious recipes.

Tanteo Tequila BBQ Bloody Maria

Credit: Tanteo Tequila

Ingredients

  • 2 Oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila
  • 3 Oz. Bloody mary Mix
  • 1 Oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice
  • 1/2 Oz. Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)

Preparations

  1. Combine ingredients in an ice-filled Collins Glass.
  2. Stir to mix flavors.
  3. Garnish with a ridiculous garnish, the bigger, the better.
Passion Fruit Adobo Hot Wings by @cookonyournerve + Pisqueya

Ingredients

  • 2 lb chicken wings, separated at the joints, tips discarded
  • 2 tsp Pisqueya Adobo
  • 1/3 cup All Purpose flour, for dredging
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • Neutral oil, for frying
  • 1/4 cup Pisqueya Spicy Sweet Hot Sauce, or more or less to taste
  • 2 tbsp salted butter

Preparations

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together your flour and cornstarch. Set aside. (Cornstarch adds extra crispiness).
  2. With a paper towel, dry each wing thoroughly on both sides. Then season the wings with Pisqueya's Adobo.
  3. Next, dip each one in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess flour.
  4. Heat a pan filled with about 2 inches of oil. Fry the wings in batches, assuring that they have space between them to fry properly.
  5. Alternatively, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place wings on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with vegetable oil.
  6. Then spray the surface of each wing with vegetable oil so the tops brown. Bake for 40 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.
  7. In a small saucepan melt your butter and whisk in Pisqueya's Spicy Sweet sauce.
  8. Transfer the sauce to a large bowl. Toss wings until well coated. Serve immediately.
  9. If you need to reheat them, air frying is a great option or just reheat them in the oven at 425 degrees for about 6-10 minutes. It'll get crispy again, promise!

Avaline Mimosa

Credit: Avaline

Ingredients

  • Fresh oranges, grapefruits, or tangerines (any citrus will do)
  • Avaline Sparkling
  • Your favorite mimosa glassware (We like to drink in style!)

Preparations 

  1. Squeeze your own juice. Try using different citruses like grapefruit, tangerine, blood orange or even a tangelo. This will give your mimosa a little oomph to make it extra special. 
  2. Top it off with as much Avaline Sparkling as you desire. When your wine is made with organic grapes, vegan-friendly and under 0.5g of sugars, you're sure to sparkle too.
Avocado Mango Ceviche by @plantbasedrd + Pisqueya

Ingredients

  • 2 Ataulfo mangos, peeled and diced
  • 2 avocados, pit removed and cubed
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh corn
  • 1/4 red onion, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed and roughly chopped
  • 1 Zest of one lime
  • Juice of 2 small limes
  • 1-2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp Pisqueya Spicy Sweet Hot Sauce
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Preparations

  1. To a medium bowl, add your diced veggies and fruits.
  2. Add your zest, juice, syrup and hot sauce then sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over top.
  3. With a spatula, gently flip and toss your ceviche until fully combined.
  4. Allow your ceviche to sit for about 15 minutes refrigerated before serving to allow the flavors to mingle.

Dos Hombres Sour

Credit: Dos Hombres

Ingredients

  • 2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • .75oz. Agave Syrup 
  • 1 Egg White 
  • 1oz. Fresh Lime Juice 

Preparations 

  1. Add all ingredients to tin and dry shake.
  2. Add ice to tin then vigorously shake again.
  3. Fine strain into a chilled coupe.
  4. Garnish with a lime zest and/or 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Pisqueya Vegan Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1 head of cauliflower (chopped into florets)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/4-1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 tsp salt to taste
  • 1 cup shredded radish
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 cup chopped red and/or yellow peppers
  • 1 cup guacamole or diced avocado
  • Pisqueya Medium Buzz
  • 6-9 soft corn tortillas

Preparations

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 F.
  2. Core the cauliflower and cut into small 1-inch florets. Do not include any stems.
  3. Whisk together oil, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, pour over cauliflower florets and toss to coat.
  4. Spread out cauliflower evenly on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes on the center rack. The florets should roast until browned but still crispy-tender. Make sure to stir halfway through.
  5. While your cauliflower roasts, chop/dice/shred your veggies and toppings.
  6. Toast your tortillas in the oven or on a skillet, or serve them up as is if you like them soft.
  7. Line up your tortillas, stuff them with your veggies/toppings and drizzle with Pisqueya.

Avaline Winter Sangria

Credit: Avaline

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle of Avaline White
  • ½ of a green apple, cubed
  • ½ of a red apple, cubed
  • 1 orange, juiced (about 2 oz)
  • 1 lime, cut into wheels
  • 4 rosemary sprigs (plus more for garnish)
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 10 allspice (whole)
  • 1.5 tbsp organic cane sugar

Directions:

  1. Slice and juice your fruit, then combine all of the ingredients into a large pitcher or a punch bowl, stirring to help the sugar dissolve.
  2. Refrigerate covered for at least 4 hours (or overnight!)
  3. When you're ready to serve, give the sangria a good mix to reincorporate all of the ingredients. Place a large ice cube (or a few regular sized ones, if you don't have a mold) in a low glass or tumbler, and then pour your sangria over the ice, allowing a few pieces of fruit to fall into each glass.
  4. Garnish with a bright sprig of rosemary and enjoy your fresh, fruity sip.
    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon