Sangria, Passion Fruit Hot Wings And More: 7 Super Bowl Recipes From Latinx-Owned Food Brands
Friends Watching Football in Living Room
Credit: Getty Images / Robert Deutschman
With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, folks are hitting their local markets to prep for the big day. Thankfully, Latinx-owned brands from Cameron Diaz's Avaline Wine to the Dominican-owned Pisqueya are here to help with delicious recipes.
Tanteo Tequila BBQ Bloody Maria
Credit: Tanteo Tequila
Ingredients
- 2 Oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila
- 3 Oz. Bloody mary Mix
- 1 Oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice
- 1/2 Oz. Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)
Preparations
- Combine ingredients in an ice-filled Collins Glass.
- Stir to mix flavors.
- Garnish with a ridiculous garnish, the bigger, the better.
Passion Fruit Adobo Hot Wings by @cookonyournerve + Pisqueya
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken wings, separated at the joints, tips discarded
- 2 tsp Pisqueya Adobo
- 1/3 cup All Purpose flour, for dredging
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- Neutral oil, for frying
- 1/4 cup Pisqueya Spicy Sweet Hot Sauce, or more or less to taste
- 2 tbsp salted butter
Preparations
- In a medium bowl, whisk together your flour and cornstarch. Set aside. (Cornstarch adds extra crispiness).
- With a paper towel, dry each wing thoroughly on both sides. Then season the wings with Pisqueya's Adobo.
- Next, dip each one in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess flour.
- Heat a pan filled with about 2 inches of oil. Fry the wings in batches, assuring that they have space between them to fry properly.
- Alternatively, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place wings on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with vegetable oil.
- Then spray the surface of each wing with vegetable oil so the tops brown. Bake for 40 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.
- In a small saucepan melt your butter and whisk in Pisqueya's Spicy Sweet sauce.
- Transfer the sauce to a large bowl. Toss wings until well coated. Serve immediately.
- If you need to reheat them, air frying is a great option or just reheat them in the oven at 425 degrees for about 6-10 minutes. It'll get crispy again, promise!
For more recipes, click here.
Avaline Mimosa
Credit: Avaline
Ingredients
- Fresh oranges, grapefruits, or tangerines (any citrus will do)
- Avaline Sparkling
- Your favorite mimosa glassware (We like to drink in style!)
Preparations
- Squeeze your own juice. Try using different citruses like grapefruit, tangerine, blood orange or even a tangelo. This will give your mimosa a little oomph to make it extra special.
- Top it off with as much Avaline Sparkling as you desire. When your wine is made with organic grapes, vegan-friendly and under 0.5g of sugars, you're sure to sparkle too.
Avocado Mango Ceviche by @plantbasedrd + Pisqueya
Ingredients
- 2 Ataulfo mangos, peeled and diced
- 2 avocados, pit removed and cubed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup frozen or fresh corn
- 1/4 red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed and roughly chopped
- 1 Zest of one lime
- Juice of 2 small limes
- 1-2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp Pisqueya Spicy Sweet Hot Sauce
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Preparations
- To a medium bowl, add your diced veggies and fruits.
- Add your zest, juice, syrup and hot sauce then sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over top.
- With a spatula, gently flip and toss your ceviche until fully combined.
- Allow your ceviche to sit for about 15 minutes refrigerated before serving to allow the flavors to mingle.
For more recipes, click here.
Dos Hombres Sour
Credit: Dos Hombres
Ingredients
- 2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
- .75oz. Agave Syrup
- 1 Egg White
- 1oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Preparations
- Add all ingredients to tin and dry shake.
- Add ice to tin then vigorously shake again.
- Fine strain into a chilled coupe.
- Garnish with a lime zest and/or 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.
Pisqueya Vegan Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower (chopped into florets)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4-1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/8 tsp salt to taste
- 1 cup shredded radish
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped red and/or yellow peppers
- 1 cup guacamole or diced avocado
- Pisqueya Medium Buzz
- 6-9 soft corn tortillas
Preparations
- Pre-heat oven to 400 F.
- Core the cauliflower and cut into small 1-inch florets. Do not include any stems.
- Whisk together oil, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, pour over cauliflower florets and toss to coat.
- Spread out cauliflower evenly on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes on the center rack. The florets should roast until browned but still crispy-tender. Make sure to stir halfway through.
- While your cauliflower roasts, chop/dice/shred your veggies and toppings.
- Toast your tortillas in the oven or on a skillet, or serve them up as is if you like them soft.
- Line up your tortillas, stuff them with your veggies/toppings and drizzle with Pisqueya.
For more recipes, click here.
Avaline Winter Sangria
Credit: Avaline
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle of Avaline White
- ½ of a green apple, cubed
- ½ of a red apple, cubed
- 1 orange, juiced (about 2 oz)
- 1 lime, cut into wheels
- 4 rosemary sprigs (plus more for garnish)
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 10 allspice (whole)
- 1.5 tbsp organic cane sugar
Directions:
- Slice and juice your fruit, then combine all of the ingredients into a large pitcher or a punch bowl, stirring to help the sugar dissolve.
- Refrigerate covered for at least 4 hours (or overnight!)
- When you're ready to serve, give the sangria a good mix to reincorporate all of the ingredients. Place a large ice cube (or a few regular sized ones, if you don't have a mold) in a low glass or tumbler, and then pour your sangria over the ice, allowing a few pieces of fruit to fall into each glass.
- Garnish with a bright sprig of rosemary and enjoy your fresh, fruity sip.