These Spicy Corn Ribs Are the Perfect Side Dish for All Your Upcoming Spring Parties
Packed with spice and everything nice, these corn ribs are the perfect addition to any menu.
Whether you're planning your birthday party or thinking of what to serve at your grand Easter bash with your familia, what you prepare matters (we all know that the tías will be talking about it).
Thankfully for foodies everywhere Miami's very own Komodo has the perfect entrada that's exploding with flavor.
Check out their delicious recipe below!
Credit: Courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Spicy Corn Ribs — Komodo in Miami, FL
Ingredients:
- 1 ear of whole corn
- ¼ tsp of dry miso
- ½ tsp of cotija cheese
- 1 tsp spicy mayo
- ¼ tsp chives diced
- ¼ juice of a lime
- ¼ tsp of togarashi
Directions:
- You will need a sharp knife and a steady hard surface so you can get the cob, which is hard. Cut the corn into strips which are essentially your riblets but be very careful.
- Fry the corn at 350°F for three to four minutes, and season with togarashi.
- Plate them with a high stack drizzle spicy mayo, dry miso, and cheese, and garnish with chives.