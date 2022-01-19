Whether you like yours salted, buttered or caramel, these recipes are sure to delight.

Bring on The Fun For National Popcorn Day With 3 Deliciously Easy Recipes

Who doesn't love a food holiday? Well, you're in luck, because it's National Popcorn Day!

Whether you like yours salted, buttered, drizzled with caramel, lightly powdered with cheddar or kettle corn, this delicious snack is as diverse as it is fun to eat.

At People Chica, we're helping your taste buds celebrate with three easy recipes you can make at home with just a few simple ingredients.

Caramel Popcorn

Caramel Popcorn Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 cup of butter

2 cups of brown sugar or muscovado

1/2 cup of corn syrup

1 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1 tsp of vanilla extract

220 grams of popcorn (already popped in microwave or stovetop)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250° F. Place your popcorn in a large bowl. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar, corn syrup and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until it starts to boil. Let it boil, without stirring, for 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla. Slowly pour over popcorn, in a thin stream, moving to coat. Place popcorn on baking sheets and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Take them out of the oven and let them cool completely before breaking them into pieces.

You can find the original recipe in Spanish here.

Chili-Spiced Popcorn

Chili Lime Popcorn Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of vegetable oil of your choice

3/4 cup of unpopped corn

1/4 cup of butter, melted (optional)

1/4 cup of nutritional yeast

1 tsp of chili powder

2 tsp of powder cumin

1/2 tsp of salt or to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the corn and cover the pot. Shake the pot, so the kernels are covered in oil. When the corn begins to pop, move the pot constantly until you hear no more noise. Remove the pot from the heat and transfer the popcorn to a large bowl. Pour the melted butter over the popcorn (if you decided to use it) and sprinkle with the yeast, chili powder, cumin and salt. Give them a little stir before serving.

You can find the original recipe in Spanish here.

Chicago-Style Twist Popcorn

Chicago Style PopCorn Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

4 cups of popcorn (separated)

2 tablespoons of melted butter (separated)

1/4 cup of cheddar cheese powder

15 ounces of white chocolate chips

Directions:

For Cheddar Popcorn:

Place popcorn in a large bowl and drizzle the melted butter. Toss popcorn to ensure it is fully coated with the butter. Sprinkle cheddar cheese powder and toss generously. Set aside.

For White Chocolate Popcorn:

Melt the white chocolate chips with the melted butter in a double broiler or in the microwave. Stir frequently and scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula to reach a creamy consistency for 4-5 minutes. Add popcorn to a bowl and drizzle white chocolate mixture over the popcorn, mix until full coated. Cover bowl with wrap and place in the refrigerator for one hour. Place both popcorn types in a bowl and toss until mixed together. Enjoy the sweet and savory combination!