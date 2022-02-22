Get Lit on National Margarita Day With These 12 Sweet, Spicy and Delectable Margs
The margarita is a classic drink that is beloved by all, and known for the good time it brings to everyone who imbibes in its deliciousness. Since February 22 has been designated National Margarita Day, here are 12 recipes to help you celebrate.
Piña Gardenrita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
- .5 oz orgeat
- .75 oz lime juice
- .5 oz St~Germain
- .75 oz charred pineapple juice
- 7-8 leaves of Pineapple
- Mint
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
Drink
-
Shake all ingredients with cubed ice quickly 4-5 seconds.
-
Fine strain over crushed ice in rocks or Collins glass.
-
Garnish with large sprig of pineapple mint and lemon verbena, wedge of charred pineapple if desired.
Charred Pineapple
-
Cut whole pineapple into spears, omitting the tough centerpiece.
-
Grill on open flame or in grill pan for 5 minutes, flip or rotate and char opposite side for 5 minutes.
-
Remove from heat, blend and strain.
Peg Leg Porker's Famous Koolaid Pickle Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 ounces tequila
- 1 ounce Pickle Brine
- 1/2 ounce lime juice
- 1/2 ounce Cointreau
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Lime wheel
- Salt
- PLP Koolaid Pickle
Directions:
- Rim a rocks glass with salt.
- Combine all the liquids in a shaker over ice. Shake.
- Strain into the rocks glass over ice cubes and garnish with a lime wheel and PLP Koolaid Pickle.
Boudro's Prickly Pear Margarita
Makes 2-3 drinks
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup, tequila
- 1/2 cup, triple sec
- 1/4 cup simple syrup
- 1 cup of fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup of prickly pear cactus juice
- 1 blender full of ice
- 1 lime (cut into 6 wedges)
Directions:
Simple syrup
- Combine white sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir.
- Once the sugar is fully dissolved, remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool.
- The resulting liquid can be stored in a plastic squeeze bottle, which makes it an easy way to add to cocktails.
- The ratio of sugar to water can be left to personal preference, although traditionally it is one part water to two parts sugar.
Drink
- Pour all ingredients (except the cactus pear juice) into the blender.
- You will need a powerful electric blender that can chop up the ice.
- Turn on the blender and then successively add more ice and blend until it has a sorbet-like consistency.
- Pour into a cocktail glass, pour the prickly pear purée on top and add a lime wedge.
Blanco Cucumber Mint Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Código 1530 Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Cucumber Juice
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- .25 oz Agave Nectar
- Mint Springs
- Salt and Tajín Rim
Directions:
- In a shaker with Ice add Tequila, Cucumber Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave and Mint Leaves. Shake Well.
- Take your glass and rub the rim with some Lemon and dip in a 50/50 mix of Salt and Tajin.
- Strain liquid into glass over crushed ice and garnish with Cucumber Ribbons, a Lemon Wheel and Mint Sprigs.
PATRÓN St-Rita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz St~Germain
- 1 ½ oz PATRÓN Silver
- ¾ oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
-
Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake.
-
Pour over ice in a rocks glass.
- Optional: salt rim.
Rosa Skinny Margarita with Lavender
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1 oz Agave Nectar
Directions:
- Shake & strain.
- Pour over fresh ice with a lime garnish and optional lavender.
JAJA Watermelon Lime Mashup Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. JAJA Blanco
- 2 oz. Limeade
- Spiked seltzer
- Watermelon (for garnish)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice.
- Garnish with a watermelon wedge and a salted rim.
Marg Al Pastor
Ingredients:
Drink
- 1.5oz Izo Mezcal
- .5oz Ancho Reyes
- 1oz Lime
- .75oz Pastor Syrup (recipe below)
Pastor Syrup
- Blend 1 cup agave nectar,
- 1/2 cup water,
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice,
- 5 cilantro sprigs,
- 5 Thai basil sprigs,
- 5 parsley sprigs,
- 5 grams black cracked pepper,
- 1/2 de-seeded jalapeño.
Directions:
Drink
- Mix ingredients in a shaker.
- Pour into serving glass of choice.
Pastor Syrup
- In a covered pot, bring mixture to a low simmer for 5 minutes.
- Strain solids and let cool.
- Once cool, bottle and refrigerate. Syrup will last for 2 weeks.
- To fortify, add 2oz of IZO Mezcal to extend shelf life to 1 month.
What's The Tea, Rosarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz PATRÓN Silver
- 1 oz St~Germain
- .75 oz hibiscus tea
- .75 oz beet juice
- .50 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
Preparations:
-
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
-
Add all ingredients and shake well.
-
Strain into a chilled coupe and top with salted Rose Air.
OPTIONAL:
Salted Rose Air
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces water
- 2 ounces fresh lime juice
- 1 ½ teaspoons Sucro
- 1/12 teaspoons Maldon salt
- ½ Rose water
Preparations:
-
Combine all ingredients in a large bow.
-
Using an immersion blender or hand blender, mix until bubbles form.
-
Carefully spoon on top of the drink.
1800 Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. 1800 Blanco
- ¾ oz. Triple Sec
- ½ oz. cucumber juice
- ¾ oz. lime juice
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients (and pinch of salt) into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Garnish with a cucumber ribbon on a pick.
Blanco Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Código 1530 Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Triple Sec
- 1.5 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Agave Nectar
Directions:
- Rim rocks glass with salt.
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake and serve over ice.
- Garnish with a lime.
Rosa Blasberry Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila
- 1.5 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Agave Nectar
- Handful of Raspberries
- Handful of Blueberries
- Soda Water
Directions:
- Muddle berries in a shaker with lime juice.
- Fill with ice, add tequila and agave.
- Shake vigorously and pour everything into a glass.
- Top with soda water and garnish with berries.