Spicy, Sweet or Sparkly: 12 Cocktails That'll Brighten Up Your Day

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Marzo 24, 2022
Credit: Getty Images / fortyforks

March 24 marks a very special day: National Cocktail Day. Whether you're in the mood for something bright and fruity or smooth and silky, these 12 cocktails will surely hit the spot regardless of how you choose to celebrate.

The Ginger Repo

Credit: Código 1530

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Código 1530 Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • Ginger Beer

Preparation:

  1. In a glass with fresh ice, add Código 1530 Reposado and Lemon. 
  2. Stir together and fill to the top with Ginger Beer. 
  3. Rim is dipped in gold sugar or tajin.
Belvedere Martini

Credit: Belvedere

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Belvedere Vodka
  • .25 oz Dry Vermouth

Preparation:

  1. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and stir over ice until very cold.
  2. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a pink grapefruit twist.

La Valoma

Credit: Volcan Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • ¾ oz Agave Syrup
  • A pinch of salt

Preparation:

  1. Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass.
  3. Top with soda water and garnish with grapefruit.
Pomegranate Citrus Avaline Rosé Spritz

Credit: Avaline

Ingredients:

  • 1 c. pomegranate juice (if not pressing fresh, look for one with low sugar)
  • 1-2 grapefruits, thinly sliced
  • 1-2 blood oranges, thinly sliced
  • 1 c. kumquats, sliced in half (optional)
  • 1 bottle of Avaline Rosé
  • Sparkling water (to taste)

Preparation:

  1. Combine pomegranate juice, grapefruit, blood oranges, kumquat slices, and Avaline Rosé in a large pitcher.
  2. When ready to serve, top with sparkling water (to taste), a slice of grapefruit, and a couple kumquat halves. 

Wendy Bird 

Credit: Vera Wang PARTY

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Vera Wang PARTY
  • 1 oz soda water
  • .25 Bianco Bitter Liqueur 
  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz sage syrup (Boil sage with water for 15 minutes. Then add equal parts sugar to the mixture. Mix and let sit to cool)
  • 1 oz pear juice 3-4 pieces of sage

Preparation:

  1. Combine all ingredients except for the soda water and prosecco in a shaker. Shake and strain into a flute.
  2. Top with a splash of soda water and 2 ounces of Vera Wang PARTY Prosecco.
  3. Finish with a fresh piece of sage. 

BABE Rosé Italian Spritz

Credit: BABE Rosé

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup passion fruit juice, chilled
  • ¼ cup Aperol
  • ¼ cup of fresh lime juice
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 4 cans - BABE Rosé OR BABE 100 Rosé
  • Ruby red grapefruit wedges (for serving)

Preparation:

  1. Whisk passion fruit juice, Aperol, lime juice, and sugar in a large pitcher until sugar is dissolved.
  2. Stir in the BABE Rosé. Pour into glasses over ice.
  3. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
American Werewolf

Credit: St. George Terroir Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz St. George Terroir Gin
  • 1 oz Bruto Americano
  • 3/4 oz sweet vermouth

Preparation:

  1. Stir all ingredients with ice to chill, then strain into a rocks glass and serve over ice.
  2. Garnish with fresh rosemary.

Mango Sunrise Cocktail

Credit: Yave Tequila

Recipe created by mixologist Sarah Gualtieri (@the.boozy.ginger).

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Yave Mango Tequila
  • 3 oz orange mango juice
  • ½ oz grenadine
  • Garnish: mango

Preparation:

  1. Add tequila and juice to a highball glass with ice. Top with grenadine.
  2. Garnish with fresh mango.

Pineapple Lime Margarita

Credit: Código 1530

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Còdigo 1530 Blanco
  • 1 oz Fresh pineapple juice
  • .5 oz Lime juice
  • .25 oz Agave Nectar

Preparation:

  1. Shake everything over ice and pour into glass.
  2. Garnish with Pineapple and lime.
Hibiscus Cooler

Credit: Dos Hombres Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • .50 oz. Agave Syrup 
  • .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice 
  • 1 oz. Hibiscus Tea
  • Top with soda water 

Preparation:

  1. Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice. Shake, then strain into a rocks glass over ice.
  2. Top with soda water. Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel.
  3. Enjoy!

Frozen Julep

Credit: Templeton Rye

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Templeton Rye 4 Year 
  • ½ oz. Crème de menthe 
  • 1 oz. Pineapple Juice 
  • ¼ oz. Lime Juice 
  • Lemon Lime Soda
  • Mint Sprig for Garnish 

Preparation:

  1. Combine all ingredients except soda in a blender with ice. Blend until smooth.
  2. Pour in glass and top with soda, then garnish with a sprig of mint. 

Paper Airplane

Credit: Ilegal Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • .75 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
  • .75 oz Triple Sec
  • .75 oz Aperol
  • .75 oz Lime Juice
  • Lemon Peel as Garnish

Preparation:

  1. Build all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously with ice.
  2. Strain up into coupe or Nick and Nora glass and finish with lime zest.
