The vegan tacos, made by Chef Gaby Cervello, are loaded with guacamole, pineapple, salsa verde and cilantro.

Add a Pop of Color to Your Taco Tuesday With These Vegan Hibiscus Tacos

Taco Tuesday has been come a national phenomenon. From creamy guacamole recipes to any number of taco variations, the delicious possibilities are endless.

But since 2022 is the year everyone gets fit and begins to eat healthy, taco Tuesday should mirror those choices as well. Thankfully, this colorful and delightful taco recipe by Chef Gaby Cervello is here to meet all the requirements.

Indulge your taste buds in fresh ingredients like pineapple, cilantro, onion, salsa verde and guacamole while savoring the tangy flavors of the hibiscus flowers.

549d2f58-65d0-40b9-8be9-9ad91c3af26a

Ingredients:

250 grams of hibiscus

1 tsp of olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

1 avocado

10 green tomatillos

2 serrano chiles

1/4 onion

1 garlic clove

2 tbsp of fresh cilantro leaves

18 corn tortillas

2 slices of fresh pineapple, chopped finely

1 small onion, chopped finely

1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped

3 limes sliced in half

Directions:

Rinse the hibiscus very well, making sure to remove all the dust. Place the clean petals in a pot and cover with water, and boil for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let them soak for at least 2 hours, until very soft. Drain well. (Reserve the liquid to prepare agua fresca). Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion with the garlic for 2 minutes. Add the drained hibiscus flowers and season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring constantly (the flowers will take on a deep red hue). Meanwhile, prepare the green sauce. Blend the avocado pulp together with the tomatoes, chiles, 1/4 onion, 1 clove of garlic and 2 tablespoons of cilantro leaves, until you have a uniform sauce. Season with salt to taste. Heat the tortillas on a grill or stove top and fill with the stewed jamaica. Add pineapple, onion and cilantro. Add the green sauce and lime.