Get All Warm and Cozy With this Savory Tomato Basil Soup Recipe
This delicious soup combines hearty tomatoes, basil, white wine and cream for a delightful treat.
Winter is still very much under way (no, thanks to you, Phil the Groundhog), and with that many of us are looking for something that is thick and satisfying.
Beat Father Winter and the cold weather with this tomato basil soup—that will quickly become your best ally.
Whether served with warm bread, croutons or a gooey grilled cheese sandwich, this soup will be a delight for all the senses.
Ingredients
- 8 tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup of white wine
- 1/4 cup cream
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
- 1 cup of vegetable broth
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 200 grams of Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
- Make a shallow X-shaped cut at the bottom of the tomatoes. This will help when peeling them.
- Bring plenty of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Place the tomatoes in the boiling water for 30 seconds, or until the skin begins to come off. Immediately remove from pot and place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
- Once cold, peel the tomatoes and cut them into chunks.
- Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes.
- Add the tomato and fry for 5 more minutes, or until it changes color. Mix in the basil and white wine; mix and cook for 5 more minutes. Let cool slightly and blend together with the cream and cream cheese, until you have a homogeneous sauce.
- Return the tomato sauce to the sauce pan. Dissolve the cornstarch in the vegetable broth and pour it into the saucepan with the soup. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and let it simmer over moderate heat for a few minutes.
- Add Parmesan cheese and mix to melt right before serving.
