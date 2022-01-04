This salad packs on all the flavors and nutrients with ingredients like grilled chicken, goat cheese and avocado.

Delight Your Taste Buds in 2022 With This Healthy And Colorful Delicious Chicken Avocado Salad

If you've started 2022 with the resolution to improve your eating habits, then here's another recipe you can bookmark on your phone that's both healthy and delicious.

This chicken avocado salad is ready in minutes and uses simple ingredients like spinach, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken (you can also use store bought roasted chicken) and goat cheese.

This salad is convenient for any time of the day, whether you want to pack it up for lunch or enjoy it for dinner.

Chicken Avocado Salad Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of pine nuts

8 cups of chopped spinach

1 cup of cherry tomatoes, cut in halves

1 1/2 cup of shredded or chopped grilled chicken

1 large avocado, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup of corn (cooked or canned)

1/3 cup of crumbled goat cheese

3 tbsp of white wine vinegar

2 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of Dijon mustard

a pinch of salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Set a saucepan at medium-high heat. Toast the pine nuts until golden, and they have begun to release their aroma (about 3 to 5 minutes). Place the spinach in a large bowl. Add the toasted pine nuts, chopped cherry tomatoes, chicken, avocado, corn and goat cheese. In a separate container, mix the vinegar, olive oil and mustard. Shake well until the mixture is uniform. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle dressing over the salad and mix until it is fully covered.