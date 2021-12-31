Bring in the new year with this delightful Código 1530 martini recipe.

2021 has proven to be quite the year. So, it makes sense that on the final day of a very long 12 months, people just want to sit back, relax and take it easy-peasy.

From figuring out what delicious dish to cook for your family to collecting 12 grapes to deciding how you will be toasting the new year, it can all get a bit overwhelming, to say the least.

Thankfully for everyone, the folks at Tequila Código 1530 have just the cocktail recipe to ensure that everyone passes the vibe test on December 31.

Check out their delicious recipe below!

Código 1530 cocktail Credit: Código 1530

Ingredients:

2 oz Código 1530 Artesanal Mezcal

1 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

0.5 oz Chocolate Liqueur

0.25 Agave Syrup

Preparations: