Add a Little Spice To Your New Year's Eve Celebration With This Margarita Recipe

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, everyone's thinking about what they will be wearing and what recipes they will be making.

Whether you're hanging out with family at a small get-together or erring on the safe side and staying home, a celebration with delicious food and cocktails is in order.

What better way to celebrate than with one of the most beloved classic cocktails: the margarita.

In contrast to other margarita recipes, this one calls for the oh-so smokey mezcal to shake up the flavors of this irresistible drink.

Spicy Margarita Credit: Getty Images

Over the last few years, mezcal has become one of the most coveted spirits used by bartenders. Because of its popularity, production has been ramped up in the beautiful agave fields of its native Oaxaca, Mexico.

Vicente Cisneros and Fausto Zapata, founders of Mezcal El Silencio, produced in the Xaaga Valley, (Valley of Silence), are sharing this delicious margarita recipe using their signature mezcal with an added kick of jalapeños.

Ingredients:

1 slice of lime

2 slices of jalapeño

2 oz of Mezcal El Silencio Espadín

5 oz of orange liquor

1 oz of lime juice

5 oz of agave honey

salt to add to the rim

Directions:

Use a slice of lime to wet the borders of the beverage glass and sprinkle with salt until the rim is covered. Set aside.

In a shaker cup, add jalapeños and lightly crush.

Once step 2 is complete, add the remaining ingredients and ice. Shake for approximately one minute until incorporated.

Serve in the salt-rimmed cup.

Decorate with lemon slices and extra jalapeños.