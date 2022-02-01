This recipe puts a major focus on Asian flavors and will fill your spirit with joy.

Celebrate The Lunar New Year With This Asian-Inspired Shrimp and Vegetable Dish

February 1 marks the Lunar New Year for many Asian cultures.

Not only will the Chinese, South Korean and Vietnamese people be celebrating the new year with their families, but they will also be celebrating the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Experts say that during this time, it's pivotal to eat mandarins and oranges to bring good fortune and prosperity, in addition to making meals that warm our hearts and spirits.

People Chica is sharing this delicious shrimp and vegetables recipe by Brandi Milloy and World Market that puts a major focus on Chinese flavors and will fill your spirit with joy.

Pad Thai - Asian Food Credit: Getty Images / nartai xirkhim

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of soy sauce

2 tbsp of rice vinegar

1 tbsp of garlic

2 tbsp of sugar

2 tbsp of corn starch

1 tbsp of sesame oil

1.5 pounds of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 cups of yellow squash, cubed

1/2 cup of snap peas

1/2 cup of rainbow chard

1/4 cup of red pepper, washed and chopped

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

sesame seeds for garnish

Chinese Five Spice seasoning powder

Directions:

In a bowl mix soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, sugar and cornstarch. Set aside. In a frying pan or wok, heat the sesame oil and sauté the shrimp for 1 minute on each side. Sprinkle Chinese Five Spice powder on both sides. Transfer the shrimp to a plate. In the same pan, cook all the vegetables until they begin to turn a bright color and look more or less cooked. Add the shrimp and sprinkle with the sauce that we had prepared in Step 1. Serve hot over white rice or wrapped in rice paper.