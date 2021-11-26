The recipe packs on the umami with the sweet addition of a guava sauce.

Turkey can get really boring after Thanksgiving. But what can you do with the mountains of leftovers your family leaves behind? How about a delicious Cubano-inspired sandwich?

At Chica, we love food, so when you tell us that not only will the turkey be repurposed but there's a guava glaze to boot—we are all ears (and barriguitas). This recipe is easy, simple and in just a few minutes you can have it ready for lunch or dinner.

turkey sandwich

Ingredients:

4 slices of sourdough or whole wheat bread.

2 tablespoons of leftover gravy or mojo

4-6 slices of leftover turkey

4 slices of meltable cheese (provolone, mozzarella or gruyere)

1 cup of spinach

For Guava glaze: 1/3 cup of guava marmalade 2 tablespoons of lemon juice



Instructions:

1. Make your Guava glaze: in a small pot or pan heat 1/3 cup of guava marmalade, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and turn to high heat until it comes to a low boil. Once it begins to boil, lower the temperature to allow for the marmalade to thicken into a soft glaze. Set aside to cool.

2. Heat up leftover turkey slices.

3. Lightly toast four slices of bread and place on two plates or cutting board to assemble.

4. Spread leftover gravy or mojo on two slices of the bread, and guava glaze on the other two slices.

5. Top bread slices with turkey, cheese, spinach and any other leftover ingredients you desire.

6. (optional) Place in oven for two minutes to melt cheese.