For this week's #TastyTuesday, People Chica is switching up this classic recipe and serving up a Latino-inspired version that'll have you singing ¡que rico!

Spice Up Your Hummus With This Easy to Make Flavorful Latin-Inspired Recipe

Hummus is a traditional middle eastern spread whose recipe calls for things like chickpeas, tahini, garlic and olive oil.

The delectable dish can be served as an appetizer or be accompanied by pita chips or bread—garnished with anything from whole chickpeas to paprika to parsley and olive oil.

This #TastyTuesday, we're giving a Latin spin to this beloved dish by switching up the chickpeas for delicious black beans and also adding lime juice and some chiles for spice. Enjoy!

black beans hummus Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 cans of black beans

1 clove of garlic

1/2 tablespoons of tahini

3/4 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

10 black olives

Directions:

Drain the beans and reserve the liquid. Finely chop the garlic in a food processor. Add the beans, 2 tablespoons of their broth, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, tahini, 1/2 teaspoon of cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of chili powder. Process until the mixture is smooth. Add the rest of the spices and the bean broth until the desired seasoning and consistency is achieved. Garnish with chili powder and black olives.