Improve your gut health with this vegan green smoothie that helps eliminate toxins from your body.

Kill the Bloat and Inflammation With This Spirulina-Packed Green Smoothie

No one likes to feel bloated. Ever.

For this reason, folks everywhere have sought out to find foods, supplements and drinks that will help minimize the effects of bloating and inflammation within the body—folks like famed NFL star and Gisele Bündchen's hubby, Tom Brady.

Thankfull, Brady's health and wellness company, which he co-founded with Argentine alternative medicine practitioner and alkaline diet advocate Alex Guerrero, has just the thing for combating bloating.

Their TB12 Lucky Green Smoothie is jam-packed with nutrients from things like fruits, vegetables, plant-based protein and spirulina. Check out the recipe below!

TB12 Lucky Green Smoothie Credit: TB12

Ingredients:

1 tsp spirulina

1/4 cup avocado

1/2 cup kale

1/2 cup spinach

1 scoop TB12 Vanilla Plant Based Protein

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1/2 cup frozen banana

1 1/4 cup oat milk

Ice

Preparations: