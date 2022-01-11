In this week’s #TastyTuesday, delight in this easy-to-make tostada recipe from none other than Chef Gordon Ramsay.

This Mole Verde Shrimp Tostadas Recipe is The Perfect Blend of Traditional and New School

One of the most traditional and intricate dishes within Mexican cuisine is mole. The dish, which originally incorporates more than 99 ingredients, is alleged to have originated from Mexican nuns and is among one of the most coveted recipes in Puebla and Oaxaca.

In his National Geographic show Uncharted, British chef Gordon Ramsay tested his culinary abilities alongside Mexican chef Gabriel Cámara from Contramar restaurant in Mexico City, for their own spin on green mole tostadas.

This recipe is packed with so much flavor, culture and richness that it will make your taste buds explode with joy.

tostadas de mole con camarones chef gordon ramsey Credit: National Geographic /Justin Mandel

Ingredients:

For the tostadas

1/2 cup of finely chopped white onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

12 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt, to taste

4 oz of Mezcal (optional)

1 green lime (juice and peel)

1 cup of green mole (recipe below)

red onion with fresno chilis (recipe below)

1 avocado, peeled and diced

Chopped cilantro, to taste

4 corn tortillas

For the green mole

1 jalapeño

8 green tomatillos, washed and peeled

1/2 cup of chopped white onion

1/4 cup of pumpkin seeds

3/4 cup of cilantro

1/3 cup oil

Salt, to taste

3 pepper leaves, without the stems

Vegetable oil

Pickled onions with chile

1 cup of white vinegar

2 tbsp of white sugar

2 fresno chiles, without seeds and sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

To prepare the mole, roast the jalapeño pepper on the stove until it is roasted on both side (can also be done in a thick skillet). Remove from heat, slice, remove the stem and seeds. Set aside. Blend the all the mole ingredients at high speed with the cilantro, lemon juice and oil until creamy. Add more liquid if necessary. Season to taste with more salt or lemon juice. The mole should be bright green. Heat a tablespoon of the oil in a heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Grill the tomatillos until they are roasted and cooked through, about 3 to 5 minutes. Reserve. Add the onions and garlic to the pan and add a thick pinch of salt, cooking for 2 more minutes. Add the holy leaf and the seeds, toasting everything until the leaf has withered a bit and is perfumed. Prepare the seasoned onions by boiling the vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan. Add the sliced onions and chili peppers to place in a glass container with a lid. Set aside, leaving at room temperature so that the onions are tanned, approximately 10 minutes. Tanned onions can be refrigerated for up to a month. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and sauté the onions with the garlic until they are perfumed. Add shrimp to skillet until caramelized, turning to cook on both sides. Add the Mezcal and leave until the mixture is reduced. Incorporate salt, lemon, pepper and coriander. Set aside. To assemble the tostadas, spread green mole on top of each one. Top with 3 shrimp and a slice of avocado. Add a pinch of salt and a few drops of lemon, and finish topping with the tanned onions and chili peppers.