This Dry January mocktail from Three Spirit is the perfect blend of sweet and savory.

Celebrate All That is Good in Life With This Electrifying Cosmopolitan Recipe

Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring. It can be down right fun—and dare we say, a little electrifying.

January has been unanimously voted the month when folks will attempt to switch up their lifestyle in an effort to create lasting positive change in their health.

Because of this change in philosophy, many participate in Dry January in hopes of cutting down, and in some cases, eliminating alcoholic beverages from their caloric lineup.

But just because something doesn't have your favorite spirit mixed in, doesn't mean you have to partake in something that is boring.

Thankfully, the folks at Three Spirit have just the thing to help keep you on your path of new healthy habits in 2022.

Electric Cosmopolitan by Three Spirit Credit: Three Spirit

Electric Cosmopolitan by Three Spirit

Ingredients:

2 fl oz Three Spirit Livener

2 fl oz cranberry juice

2 barspoons lime juice

1/2 barspoon Seville orange marmalade

Directions:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker or mason jar and shake hard. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with candied cranberries and a wheel of dried orange. Fresh orange also works.