Check out this delicious new twist on a beloved Christmas classic.

This Coquito Cafecito Cocktail Recipe is The Only Drink You'll Need This Navidad

For many, Christmas is the best time of the year. From the presents to the decorations to the food to the drinks, there is much to be holly and jolly about.

One mainstay at many Latino parties—especially in the Caribbean—is the creamy and very dreamy coquito.

While the drink is of Puerto Rican origins, it is lost to time how it came to be and who invented it, per Culture Trip.

Credit: @cocktailswithmenyc

Some of the typical ingredients that can be found in coquito are coconut milk, Puerto Rican rum, coconut cream and condensed milk.

It's good to note that while all coquitos have similar base ingredients, families everywhere have their own spin on it (much like Mexico's mole).

Some people add things like Nutella or chocolate—or if you are like the folks at YaVe Tequila, you'll add a little cold brew.

Check out their delicious recipe below!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Coquito (check out this awesome recipe)

2 oz of YaVe Blanco Tequila

1 oz of Amaro

2-3 oz Cold Brew

Preparations: