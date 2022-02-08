Love is universal. One of famed Argentine French author and poet Julio Cortazár's most famous quotes about love notes how everyone experiences its captivating journey.

"We went around without looking for each other, but knowing we went around to find each other," says Cortazár.

As love fills the air in the days leading up to Valentine's Day, bartender Pietro Pizzoni has been inspired by the journey people go through to find love by creating a delicious and refreshing cocktail that honors lovers everywhere.

This drink's fizzy bubbles represent the butterflies caused by love, while its sweeter tones reminds everyone of how love conquers all.

Valentine's Day Cocktails Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 oz of cranberries

1 oz of grapefruit or pomelo juice

1 oz of orange juice

one pomegranate

2 oz of lemon soda

4 strawberries shaped like hearts for decoration

4 oz of your favorite vodka

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Serve in your favorite glass. Decorate with the heart-shaped strawberries to give it the touch of love and toast!