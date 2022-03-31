Per Dominican Cooking, mamajuana calls for ingredients such as rum, spices like clove and anise, cinnamon and honey—although each recipe varies depending on your mamajuana maker.

Once you've got your spiced rum drink ready, the sky is the limit in terms of what you can create. You can either drink it as is or add a new layer of flavor and depth to the cocktail recipe of your choosing, much like Candela Mamajuana did with their Spicy Mama and Dominican Spritz recipes.