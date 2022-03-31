Celebrate the Spirit of the Dominican Republic with these Candela Mamajuana Cocktails
The Dominican Republic is known for its charismatic people, breathtaking landscapes, delicious cuisine and its signature drink, mamajuana.
Per Dominican Cooking, mamajuana calls for ingredients such as rum, spices like clove and anise, cinnamon and honey—although each recipe varies depending on your mamajuana maker.
Once you've got your spiced rum drink ready, the sky is the limit in terms of what you can create. You can either drink it as is or add a new layer of flavor and depth to the cocktail recipe of your choosing, much like Candela Mamajuana did with their Spicy Mama and Dominican Spritz recipes.
Check out the delightful recipes below and enjoy responsibly!
The Spicy Mama
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Candela Mamajuana
- 2 oz Fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz Jalapeño-infused simple syrup
Preparation:
- Prep ingredients together in a shaker and strain.
- Serve in a coupe glass
The Dominican Spritz
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Candela Mamajuana
- 3 oz Soda
- Orange slice
Preparation:
- Prep your glass with ice.
- Start with 3oz of Candela Mamajuana, then top your glass with 3oz of soda, and garnish with an orange slice.