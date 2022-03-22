For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you this classic street taco recipe that will transport you to Jalisco.

These Guadalajara-Style Barbacoa Tacos Will Take Your Taste Buds to a New Level of Yum

Barbacoa tacos are among the most classic and delicious recipes in Mexican cuisine.

The practice of barbacoa traditionally uses goat, lamb or beef that is seasoned with dried chiles, spices and cooked until the meat is tender and falls apart.

Barbacoa Tacos Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 1/2 kilos of beef brisket (~3.30 lbs)

1 onion, cut in half

3 garlic cloves

3 bay leaves

Salt, to taste

6 guajillo chilies

2 ancho chili peppers

2 cups of beef broth

3 tablespoons white vinegar

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, or 1 inch fresh ginger

4 cloves

3 thick peppers

1 pinch of cinnamon

24 day corn tortillas

edible oil (optional)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 bunch coriander, finely chopped

Roasted green tomato sauce

Lemons, cut in half

Directions:

Place the meat in the pressure cooker. Cover with water and add the onion, 3 cloves of garlic, bay leaf and salt to taste. Cover and cook under pressure for one hour (start counting from the moment the valve starts to sound). Once ready, remove the meat from the pot and shred. Strain the broth, take 2 cups for the sauce and reserve the rest for another use. Boil the chilies for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand in hot water for 5 more minutes, or until softened. Blend the chiles very well with 2 cups of the beef broth, vinegar, garlic, black pepper, oregano, thyme, cumin, ginger, cloves, allspice, black pepper and cinnamon, until you have a completely smooth thick sauce. Pour the sauce into a large saucepan over medium heat. When it starts to boil, reduce the heat to the lowest and add the meat; stir very well. Cover the pan and cook the meat for at least 30 minutes so that the flavors meld. Rectify the seasoning. To prepare the tacos: heat a large comal over medium heat. Fill the tortillas with the barbecue, fold and cover the outside with the sauce in which the meat was cooked (if this sauce does not have enough fat, cover a second time with a little oil). Place the tacos on the hot griddle and turn several times, until they are well browned. Serve with onion, cilantro, sauce and a few drops of lemon juice.