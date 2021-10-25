Rebelde Reboot is Coming to Netflix!

The streamer has released a preview of the upcoming remake of the musical dramedy. Watch it here!

Get ready to be transported back to 2004 because the Rebelde reboot is here!

The popular Mexican musical dramedy that had teenagers and adults alike glued to their television sets in the early 2000s is getting a remake. Netflix released a sneak peek of the new version of the show —with a remixed music video of the song "Rebelde"— that showcases the new actors and set.

The look and feel of new version is closer to that of shows like Elite, where students wear preppy uniforms as opposed to the cropped blouses and short skirts worn by the actors in the Mexican version. Additionally, the music now blends modern beats into the musical acts.

The new cast includes Sergio Mayer Mori as Estebán, Andrea Chaparro as M.J., Azul Guaita as Jana Cohen, with the return of Estefanía Villarreal —except this time she is the principal of the boarding school.

This will be the third adaptation of the Rebelde storyline. The original Rebelde Way first aired in Argentina and was later remade in Mexico's Televisa, which aired 440 episodes from 2004 to 2006. The Mexican version made stars of singers and actors Dulce María, Maite Perroni and Diego Boneta.