The Mexican pop-rock group, who won over the hearts of many with their music, has officially teased a reunion on social media.

Get ready to say "Soy rebelde" because the timeless Mexican pop-rock group is teaming up for a reunion tour.

On December 19, an Instagram post revealed footage of a recent reunion that featured most of the original cast from the television show Rebelde in contrast to the gang's most recent reunion that included members such as Maite Perroni, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann and Dulce Maria among others.

The official Instagram of the music group has also cleared out all content with the exception of the reunion clip—sparking much fanfare among their followers.

"I DON'T CARE WHERE THE CONCERTS ARE I'LL SELL THE HOUSE I HAVE TO GO," one fan wrote. Another added, "If we have to quit our jobs to go then we'll do it!"

There is still little information available on what the reunion will consist of or who will participate, however, fans have been guided to a website where something will be revealed on January 19, 2023.

"Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023," the website reads.

RBD RBD Group members. | Credit: Photo by John Parra/WireImage

Following the Instagram fan page's lead, a few of the original cast members shown in the clip have each changed out their Instagram profile pictures and replaced them with the RBD logos.