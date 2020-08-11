Rebeka Díaz-Smyth Joins 'Al Rojo Vivo' After María Celeste's Departure

Get to know the Mexican TV host, who will be co-hosting with Jessica Carillo this week.

After the surprising news that María Celeste Arrarás would be leaving Al Rojo Vivo and Telemundo, many fans have wondered who will be the permanent replacement for the Puerto Rican journalist. Arrarás's co-host and longtime friend Myrka Dellanos also said goodbye to viewers last week, ending her time on Al Rojo Vivo.

It was just announced that Mexican TV host Rebeka Díaz-Smyth is joining the show, co-hosting this week with Jessica Carillo. Telemundo has not revealed if Díaz-Smyth will officially replace Arrarás as the show's main host, but she will at least be filling her shoes for the next few days.

This is a challenging task for the journalist, who was a co-anchor for Telemundo in Arizona and was recently reporting for the network from New York. "I couldn't be happier to be able to be closer to my Latin people. It's a pleasure to be with you all in @alrojovivo," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the iconic red set.

Díaz-Smyth is also the author of the book Emotional Bitch: A Path to Emotional Consciousness and shares photos on Instagram of her marriage, travels, and her passion for fashion and fitness, among other hobbies.

The journalist, born in Cuernavaca, also worked at CNN's bureau in Mexico City, and has covered the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles of DREAMers and undocumented immigrants in the United States, among other breaking news.