For #HispanicHertiageMonth, the lifelong educator chats about how she has made it her goal to bring proper educational resources to young students in the United States.

Education can open doors, break down barriers and help establish a foundation for people that promotes understanding (and compassion) for the world around them.

This is why educators and teachers are so vital to the fabric of society—they help mold young minds in a way that helps them reach their full potential. Dr. Rebecca Palacios has dedicated her career to the enrichment of children in order to help give them a better shot at life.

Dr. Palacios, a Curriculum Board Member for Age of Learning, Inc., has tirelessly worked to bring equitable educational resources to underserved communities in hopes for "all children to become productive and happy members of our society."

In an exclusive interview for Hispanic Heritage Month, the lifelong educator and Chica Boss discusses the benefits of bilingual learning for children and why being a teacher was the profession that spoke to her soul.

Dr. Rebecca Palacios Credit: Rebecca Palacios / Age of Learning, Inc.

Education is the cornerstone of society and aids us in a variety of different ways. But oftentimes, minority communities aren't given equal access to important educational resources. Why do you feel that the continual advocation for equal access and opportunity is paramount to the survival of society?

For most of my career, I have worked in schools where the majority of students are from underserved communities, and therefore resources were not always equitable. As a teacher, parent, and grandparent, I know that to enable all children to become productive and happy members of our society we must provide them with the best educational opportunities possible. All children deserve this.

Dr. Hector P. Garcia, a highly distinguished physician, veteran, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and advocate for Mexican Americans from Corpus Christi, Texas, that founded the American G.I. Forum said, "Education is our freedom and freedom should be everyone's business." This is a battle we are still fighting and will continue to fight in the search for equity in education.

You're a Curriculum Board Member for Age of Learning, Inc., the company that produces the ABCmouse Early Learning Academy. What is the aspect of your job you are proudest of? What are some challenges you've faced?

What a joy it has been to work with Age of Learning. You may know them as the creators of the widely popular ABCmouse Early Learning Academy program for children ages two to eight but we also [create] programs used in schools, including My Reading Academy and My Math Academy.

I joined the company in 2009 after I retired from over three decades of classroom teaching. I am proud that I have been able to use my experience in the classroom to help the company's team of educators, designers, researchers, and technologists develop programs that empower parents and teachers like me and help students learn how to read and do math.

Age of Learning's technology is opening up a world of learning for all children, including those that have historically had limited access to learning resources, and our programs have been shown to significantly improve student outcomes in pre-k and kindergarten. For example, according to recent research, 98% of pre-k students in the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (HCISD), a Title I district in Texas, who were regular users of My Math Academy, reached the highest benchmark in math.

At Age of Learning, I see more opportunity than challenge. Education technology, when grounded in research and supported by evidence, can help us solve learning challenges in math and reading that were exacerbated by the pandemic. The latest national test scores make it abundantly clear that we need new home and school-based learning programs that are accessible to students everywhere, and that—put simply—are effective at helping children learn critical math and reading skills and develop a lifelong love of learning.

A great misconception that many Latinos who have migrated to the United States is that they must force their children to assimilate—causing the loss of the Spanish language. You're an advocate for dual-language learning, in your experience, why do you believe that children learning another language is beneficial not only to their future but also their most direct link to their culture?

Some of the greatest treasures I have been given are my bilingualism and biculturalism. My family has been in South Texas for over four generations and the continuation of their legacy is still seen, felt and heard. The continuity of the Spanish language bound our family together while we aspired to learn English to be able to compete on a global level.

It is the best of both worlds, and I encourage our Latino families to continue their support of their children's bilingualism and to embrace the cultural richness. It not only brings us closer, but the knowledge of Spanish will open jobs and opportunities in the future. I believe all children should have the opportunity to continually learn another language fully and fluently in school.

You worked towards and achieved a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Austin. What is some advice you'd give a first-generation Latinos about pursuing higher education?

Many of our first-generation Latino families have what we call ganas. Parents want and yearn for opportunities for their children that many did not have themselves. That pursuit of higher education is critical as we see the need for teachers, scientists, engineers, and creative thinkers rapidly expand. I would ask parents to seek help from counselors or teachers to break down barriers to get to the goals they seek for their children.

Often, the education system has obstacles that are difficult for families to navigate, particularly those who are first-generation college-goers: college admission forms, FAFSA applications, the college entrance exams, letters of recommendation, scholarship applications, and more. There are many places that provide help and support to access what is needed and answer questions.

LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), also founded in Corpus Christi, is one of them. They have Educational Service Centers all over the U.S. Local schools also have parent facilitators that will provide assistance to parents and caregivers looking for direction.

A lot of your work revolves around early childhood development and education. What is your favorite aspect of working with this age group? What is the biggest challenge, you believe, society faces with early childhood education?

I absolutely loved working with four year olds. They made my day! I love the way that they told you exactly how they feel: "I love your shoes. I don't like your nail color. That book was good! Tengo hambre (I'm hungry)." My favorite part of working with this age group is their willingness to learn and their innate curiosity. I found that fostering deep engagement with families is critical to working with this age group and ensuring that this desire and curiosity to learn was also supported at home.

Providing families with solutions to build positive learner identities led to my latest project, publishing Being Your Child's Most Important Teacher: A Guide for Families with Young Children. [It is] a new book filled with materials that parents and caregivers can use to prepare young learners for school.

Our biggest challenge is the underfunding of early childhood programs and the lack of consistent access to universal prekindergarten for all students in our country. Early childhood education is the foundation upon which all grade-level education is built and emphasizing the impact that early childhood education has on a child's learning path has never been more important.

It is our responsibility to provide these learners with the best educators that are supported both personally and professionally so that these students' formative years will inspire curiosity and a yearning for knowledge throughout their lives.

Teaching is oftentimes a thankless profession. What was your favorite aspect of teaching? What is the thing you miss the most about it?

Most of my colleagues were in the profession because of their own lifelong love of learning and the teaching profession. My favorite part of teaching was watching children "get it." When that light of understanding dawned on a new skill, new concept, or new way of thinking, it was an absolute joy to watch.

"Young children," people would say to me, "have such a short attention span. How can you teach them knowing that?" What I found out was that children will stay engaged for a long time if they are doing what is meaningful to them. So, I challenged myself to make sure the activities I presented in my classroom were meaningful and purposeful. At that age, they will cry and cry if they don't like school. I made sure they wanted to come back so that they wouldn't miss out.

The start of a new school year is always filled with excitement and possibility. I miss preparing the classroom to welcome learners into an environment that was warm, friendly, inviting, and engaging. One of my favorite daily activities was our read-aloud. It was such a great part of the day: seeing them light up when having a book read to them.

Mother reading to kids on couch Credit: Getty Images / MoMo Productions

(Side note…part of this was captured in the PBS documentary, "Toddling Toward Reading" narrated by Reba McIntire, in the segment, "Reading Maestros.")

Latinos thrive on community. What is the greatest lesson your community has taught you?

I love my community. I have learned, especially during the height of the pandemic when we could not connect in-person with one another, that I miss the joy of connections: to be with people, share a meal, a story, or attend an event. Just recently, I flew for the first time since March 2020 to visit the Age of Learning office in Glendale, California.

It was energizing to spend time connecting around our mission of helping children everywhere build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. I also visited one of my daughters and her family in Coronado, California, and then flew to Austin to spend time with my daughter, son, and their families.