The Co-Founder of Bloomi gave People Chica the 411 on how to spice up your sex life and why breaking down sexual taboos within the community is so important.

Latina sexologist Rebecca Alvarez is revolutionizing how Latinos approach and talk about the one thing more sacred than el dinero: sex.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Bloomi, a trusted destination for clean intimate care products, was named a 2021 Changemaker by Well+Good and a Latina Trailblazer by Forbes due to her approach to normalizing conversations about sexual wellness among the Latino community.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Alvarez revealed her best tips for online dating, peeling back taboo subjects, improving sexual communication, gaining confidence and her favorite products to spice up your sex life.

Sex and intimacy, especially among Latinas, has been a topic of taboo across multiple generations. Why do you think it's so important that we dismantle this?

I'm excited to be talking about this. It is so important that we figure out what makes us happy and really have sexual agency. That is the main work that I do when I have Latina clients. It's not about empowering them because I feel like we need to unlearn a bit. When we don't talk about sex growing up, or we talk about sex in a very like taboo, hush-hush way, that stays with us. As adults, then we're expected to have these great relationships, understand what to do with sex, how to manage it all and a lot of times we don't. I think it's really important to make sure that everyone feels very confident and enjoy it—it's such an important part of our lives.

How can we tackle the shame around people who have sex on the first date or perhaps have had sex on the first date and continue sexting with someone? How can we move past first-date sex taboos?

If you are already open to pleasure, you are sex positive [and] are winning. A lot of us have to work on getting to that point, and work really hard to set that healthy baseline of "I deserve pleasure, and I want to have pleasure." If you already have the mentality that you're open to see how a night goes or a new date goes, that's [already] very pleasure-positive sex-positive.

I am all about [doing] what feels right for you. [Even] if it's a quick conversation that sets up expectations with your partner, and you're both okay with how this situation is moving—I say, go for it. There is, however, I think going to be a lingering stigma that still exists today in a lot of areas...where if you start really quick, you're not really getting to know the person as deeply.

So, you may find out after you've now shared this very intimate experience that you don't really like that person very much once you continue to get to know them. As long as you're clear about that, and you know that you're sort of skipping ahead and building intimacy...it's fine. Just be realistic with yourself: "I'm going to keep learning about this person [because] I don't fully know everything about them to know if I want to continue long term or not."

One of the things we often hear, especially for women, are the difficulties around having orgasms, whether that's with a partner or by themselves. With Latinas there may also be this ingrained idea around "no te toques, ladies don't do that." Are there any toys, items or activities you recommend?

If you don't already, [it's good to set up a] little pleasure time. These little masturbation sessions, if you can have them in the shower or in the morning or before bed, they are very good for you. They give your body this dump of sex hormones that make your body feel good, reduce stress, help you sleep—all of that. There shouldn't be shame in your own body and enjoying your body. The clitoris is only for pleasure.

Sexologists often say "don't focus on orgasms," but the reason is [that] we want to make sure people have a broad sense of pleasure, and they don't only focus on orgasms. Say you're not reaching orgasm constantly with yourself or your partner; please keep in mind that most cis-women, will not necessarily orgasm with penetration. I think it's upwards of 75 to 80% of cis-women don't orgasm with penetration—most of us need clitoral stimulation or erotic touch.

If you're part of the majority, try a clitoral vibrator [or] an arousal oil. We just launched another version of [the arousal oil] that has hemp in it that helps you relax and relieve some sexual anxiety. Those products help to naturally get the body going, and it actually really helps with your natural blood flow, feeling wet [and] feeling aroused. Absolutely buy products that are going to motivate you to feel good, but don't assume that penetration is the only way you should orgasm. This is part of the fun of exploring your body.

What about talking to your partner about what feels good?

The best time to talk to your partner is actually right after you both have sex because you are emotionally very open and very vulnerable, and most of the time you don't have clothes on.

How can women start opening up more so that we can become an active part of our own sexual and dating lives?

It is hard to lean into being very sexually confident, openly and outward if you're not doing it in small pieces. One of the things you can try is, when you are on date night really push yourself and when you're relaxed and without any distractions, bring it up. You can try saying, "Hey, I see our relationship is progressing. I think we should talk about our views on sex." Both adults can start that conversation. If you're already having sex, just say "Hey, why don't we talk about our sex life for a second or I want to get your opinion on something sexual."

Some couples shy away from asking what they want during sex. Maybe they've been together for a while, or maybe they're getting to know each other sexually, but they might feel a little shy about asking their partner to spice things up. What are some ways in which you think they could effectively and confidently talk to their partner without fear of offending them?

This is top of mind for so many of us. The secret to long term passionate relationships is novelty [and] newness. What I love to tell people is if you're not already having sexual conversations with your partner, you should definitely start. If you need a nudge or some ideas or some support, this is why I'm excited about the Chispa and Tragos partnership—there's a fun game you can play with your partner and see how they react to the questions and learn about them.

If you need ideas [because] you're not sure where to start, you can [create] a "yes, no, maybe" list. Bloomi does have one with sixty-nine sex acts that you can talk about with your partner. Put them in "yes, no, or maybe" [piles], and you talk to your partner [about it]. Start sexual communication during date night, there are so many conversations that come out of that. If you already know what you want or know what you're interested in—I'll give you some examples that people are shy to talk about—like anal sex or bringing in a sex toy.

If you can get on the same page with your partner about trying something, go shopping together. This is part of the reason why, as a sexologist, I started Bloomi, because people wanted tools. They wanted to shop together. They wanted things for themselves.

What are your top five favorite products that you would recommend from Bloomi?

I'll start off by saying this, everything on the bloomi.com is curated by me and the team, so it's 100 items [that are] all screened. There are no toxic ingredients [so] it won't disrupt your biome—that's especially important because Latina and Black women are more prone to infections, so we have to have really healthy products. And then all the toys we have on the site also [use] medical grade silicone because there are so many toys out there...that are made with really shady materials.

Bloomi has an arousal oil with CBD that I think is clutch, as well as massage oils with a blend of aphrodisiacs and full spectrum hemp. I would always have a toy. I'm open to G-spot toys [and] clitoral [toys], but I really love GG2 by Lelo as a starter toy. [Always have] lubricant—water or oil based. The "Good Clean Love" has aloe vera. I'd probably have a game, like Tragos, or a sex journal.

