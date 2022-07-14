3 Reasons You Should Never Sleep with Makeup On
We've all been there—it's late, you're coming home from a night out, all you want to do is get to sleep and suddenly you realize you haven't taken off your makeup.
Should you succumb to your desires and just deal with it in the morning? We beg of you, no!
Here are three reasons to make sure your face is always clean before getting in bed and catching some zzzs.
Acne
You may already be familiar with this one, but it bears repeating that leaving makeup on your pores for too long can lead to serious breakouts.
So, keep the gunk out by cleansing (even double cleansing, if you need it) your face.
Irritated Skin and Eyes
Apart from aesthetic reasons, not cleansing your skin can also be hazardous to your health.
After a day out, a gentle cleanser will help remove bacteria and other harmful pathogens, which is especially crucial when it comes to eye makeup.
Aging
Dirt and environmental pollutants might be trapped under your foundation, and any free radicals left behind can result in a loss of collagen and premature aging.
In The End...
Avoid sleeping with your makeup on at all costs.
Before bed, try your best to always get those products off. Double cleansing with micellar water or an oil-based cleanser first will be your best bet for removing long-wear, waterproof formulas.
And while we prefer a good face wash to a makeup wipe, we're not against keeping a pack on your nightstand as a worst-case scenario.