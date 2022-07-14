Here’s what can happen if you leave that foundation and eye makeup on for a little too long.

3 Reasons You Should Never Sleep with Makeup On

We've all been there—it's late, you're coming home from a night out, all you want to do is get to sleep and suddenly you realize you haven't taken off your makeup.

Should you succumb to your desires and just deal with it in the morning? We beg of you, no!

Here are three reasons to make sure your face is always clean before getting in bed and catching some zzzs.

Washing face, lavando rostro Credit: Getty Images

Acne

You may already be familiar with this one, but it bears repeating that leaving makeup on your pores for too long can lead to serious breakouts.

So, keep the gunk out by cleansing (even double cleansing, if you need it) your face.

Irritated Skin and Eyes

Apart from aesthetic reasons, not cleansing your skin can also be hazardous to your health.

After a day out, a gentle cleanser will help remove bacteria and other harmful pathogens, which is especially crucial when it comes to eye makeup.

Aging

Dirt and environmental pollutants might be trapped under your foundation, and any free radicals left behind can result in a loss of collagen and premature aging.

Sleeping woman, mujer durmiendo Credit: Getty Images

In The End...

Avoid sleeping with your makeup on at all costs.

Before bed, try your best to always get those products off. Double cleansing with micellar water or an oil-based cleanser first will be your best bet for removing long-wear, waterproof formulas.