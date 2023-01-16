Who is R'Bonney Gabriel? All You Need to Know About Miss Universe
R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on January 14. Winning against 83 other contestants, the former Miss USA is as sophisticated as she is an advocate for women's rights. Here's all you need to know about the new Miss Universe.
Making History
Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss Universe. She also became the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.
"Filipinos are so happy. They are just over the moon about it," she said on Good Morning America. "It's a huge win for the community and just representation. It's an honor."
An Inspiring Queen
The new Miss Universe is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model and sewing instructor. She hopes to use the crown to help transform people's lives and use the "something special" we all have as a vehicle for change.
She Was Crowned Miss Texas USA
In 2022, Gabriel was crowned Miss Texas USA.
She's a CEO
She is the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R'Bonney Nola. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's Degree in Fashion Design.
Empowering the Community
Aside from being a CEO, she is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a non-profit based in Houston focused on impacting the community through sustainability.
She also works with women who have been victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.
Sustainable Swimsuit Design
She designed her swimsuit for the Miss Universe pageant using recycled materials.
"I designed this swimsuit cape inspired by the story of the Phoenix Rising who emerged from adversity to become stronger, smarter and more powerful," she wrote on Instagram. "I've kept this in mind during my journey through pageantry. Setbacks will always happen in life but we can choose whether to let them bring us down or use them as fuel to rise."
Adding, "Sustainably dyed and designed using plastic bottles, I gathered and transformed this cape to showcase how art can be made out of what we perceive as trash. It also embodies my favorite message of 'If Not Now, Then When?'"
The Oldest Miss Universe
At 28-years-old, Gabriel is one of the oldest to earn the Miss Universe title as the crown has an age restriction. Contestants have to be between 18 to 28 years old.