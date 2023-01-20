RBD Announces Their Official "Soy Rebelde" Tour Dates

After a 15-year hiatus, the Mexican group is returning to international arenas and will be touring around the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

The moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived—RBD is back!

The multigenerational music phenomenon announced on January 19 that they will return for their International "Soy Rebelde Tour" in 2023.

The group will perform in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil to celebrate the 20-year legacy.

The tour will kick off at the Sun Bowl stadium in El Paso, Texas, with a special homage to RBD's cross-cultural appeal and how their music has brought an international audience together.

They will also perform in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles as well as at iconic arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and among others.

"It's real! #SoyRebeldeTour," Anahí wrote on her Instagram. "See you very soon!"

Dulce María also shared a photo of the gang 15 years ago with a photo loading for 2023.

Tickets for all tour dates will officially go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 12 PM in the United States.