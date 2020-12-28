All About the RBD Reunion

Being on stage together again was a surreal experience for Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Anahí, and Christian Chávez, who spoke to People en Español exclusively about the RBD reunion and Ser O Parecer virtual concert for fans. During the livestream on December 26, the four members of the popular Mexican band — which also included Alfonso Herrera and Dulce María, who were not part of the reunion — sang their greatest hits and reconnected with fans worldwide. "I feel happy, nervous, anxious, but mostly grateful," Anahí said days before the big show.

It's been 12 years since the band announced its separation and a lot has changed in their lives. The idea of this concert was not to get back together again, but to give a special treat to RBD fans during the coronavirus pandemic, remembering the RBD days with a nostalgic production. The concert, which was taped live, includes new versions of hits like "Inalcanzable" and "Rebelde." Christopher was the one who called his friends and former band members and got them together for this special project.

When asked to share their favorite memories of RBD, they each reminisce about great times together. "I have so many, there are thousands, it's impossible to choose one," Anahí says. "We lived incredible, unexpected things," Perroni adds. "Everything we went through and everything we achieved can't be compared to anything." Perroni says it was nice to reconnect now as adults. "We haven't stopped being the people we were 16 years ago."

Anahí, who is now a mom of two and married to Mexican politician Manuel Velasco, says that after RBD she focused on building her family. Dulce María recently gave birth to daughter María Paula with husband Paco Alvarez. Herrera, now focused on his acting career like Perroni, is also a dad to son Daniel.

Chávez, who stars in Telemundo's new series La Suerte de Loli, remembers RBD as the "best experience of my life." However, they all agree it was a hectic time filled with performances, travel, and a nonstop work rhythm; being in the spotlight at such a young age also had its challenges.

Perroni defended Alfonso Herrera and Dulce María's choice to not participate in the virtual show and RBD reunion. "It would've been nice for the six of us to be there, but it's important to respect our decisions and understand them," the Mexican actress and singer said. "Each of us has the right to make decisions that make us feel good. RBD is RBD, there are six of us, and that's the way it will always be." They also made a special tribute to Alfonso and Dulce María in the concert. "Of course we were sad, but we each are at different moments of our lives and we respect them and love them very much," Chávez added about their absence.

