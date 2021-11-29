The 38-year-old actress puts on all the PDA in a series of pictures of her and boyfriend Andrés Tovar.

Maite Perroni is truly in love and she wants the world to know it. The Rebelde actress took to her Instagram account to share some new photos of herself with boyfriend Andrés Tovar.

In the touching post, the Mexican actress and singer refers to her producer beau as her "soulmate." She said, "Soulmates aren't just lovers, there is forever in these eyes. You are my favorite feeling." This declaration comes just days after Perroni shuts down rumors of the couple expecting their first child together.

In a separate post, Perroni explains that her relationship with Tovar began developing after their prior relationships came to a close. She said, "We've been friends for the past 20 years and this year we found ourselves going through similar experiences: the ending of a romantic relationship."

She continued, "So for the first time since we met, we decided to give ourselves the opportunity to discover one another through a different lens and today we are very happy together."

In an exclusive with People en Español, the "Sálvame" singer clarified that the pregnancy rumors surrounding them were false. She said, "It's not true. Once again, we've been exposed to the public's opinion without knowing the real truth, and unfortunately, the media doesn't inform themselves and gets carried away by what anyone says irresponsibly."