The reggaeton star reveals what his true feelings are for the Spanish singer after she gives him a 'cheeky' gift.

Rauw Alejandro is desesperado to let the world know how he feels about Rosalía.

On February 13, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star confessed his true feelings toward the Motomami songstress after she gifted him a pair of Calvin Klein white boxers with a photo of her face on one of his butt cheeks.

In good jest, the "Cúrame" star shared a photo in his Instagram Stories, which he captioned, "My girlfriend just killed it with this gift! New favorite boxers. Happy Valentines! I love you."

Rauw Alejandro Credit: Rauw Alejandro / Instagram

Inspired by the Grammy Award winner's humor, Alejandro opened up his heart to the world with a special message in a following Story.

"You all don't truly know how much this woman makes me laugh, she always finds a way of making me smile no matter what kind of day I'm having. The most extraordinary person I have ever met, the best companion that life could have gifted me," he wrote. "With her I want to learn and keep growing until I am an old man at 105 years old and hopefully I'll be next to her at that age in a rocking chair next to her on our front porch talking about everything we've lived together, everything we've achieved, if life wants it that way."

He continued, "I always pray to God that he protects us from all the harm that's around us. But I know that you're always going to be okay, because you're my angel, the light in my sky in this world full of darkness, I live for you, I die for you, I'd kill for you and my loved ones."

Rauw Alejandro Credit: Rauw Alejandro Instagram/

The Puerto Rican performer ended his love letter by doing something he had never done before.

"I've never done this before, but I don't care!! Having millions of followers or no one," he wrote. "I want anyone who reads me to find out that you are the love of my life."

Rauwsalía made their relationship official on the "Malamente" singer's birthday in September 2021. Then, Alejandro admitted whether he would marry Rosalía or not during an interview with Alofoke sin censura where he revealed how they met and detailed their relationship.

Rosalía Rauw Alejandro Credit: IG Raw Alejandro