Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Welcome the New Year in Love

The Spanish singer and Puerto Rican urban artist shared sweet photos on their Instagram accounts on how they started 2022.

Rauwsalía is quickly becoming a fan favorite as Spanish singer Rosalía and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro share their romance through continuous public displays of affection.

After appearing on the red carpet of Los40 Music Awards 2021 in Mallorca and a candid interview with Alofoke sin censura where Alejandro admitted whether he would marry the "Linda" singer or not, the love birds now spent the beginning of 2022 together with a series of photos posted on the "Enchule" singer's Instagram.

"T'estimo" Alejandro wrote in Catalan to mean "I love you" on the carrousel post where the couple is spotted waterside hugging, laughing, and drinking beers. "Jo més :}" meaning "me more" responded the Catalan singer born in Sant Cugat del Vallès.

Fans immediately celebrated their love in the comments section.

"Long live loveeee❤️❤️❤️❤️" one wrote. "Naaaah rauw saying t'estimo. Definitely 2022 is a good year."

The couple made their relationship official in late September on Rosalia's birthday after keeping it under wraps for several months. The Latin Grammy award-winner for "Best Urban Fusion and Performance" revealed how their relationship has blossomed on Alofoke sin censura.