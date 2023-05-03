The performer takes to social media to apologize to fans for having to cancel a tour date and reveals the medical reason why.

Rauw Alejandro is revealing that not all is well with him in a new Instagram Story after having to cancel a tour date.

The Puerto Rican singer, who has been on his Saturno World Tour alongside the Jabbawockeez, had to cancel his Palms Desert, California, date due to an intense pain he was feeling that left him unable to "stand up" properly.

He begins his message to fans, "Well my Palms people, I apologize for not being able to perform tonight."

Rauw Alejandro Credit: @rauwalejandro

He continues by explaining that he has been experiencing pain in his lower extremities "for a month now" which has caused him to seek "medical care" after each performance.

"I have been carrying an injury in my left groin for a month now, and after every show[,] I have had medical care so as not to let you all down and continue with the tour," the "BESO" singer.

It all came to a head when, after one of his performances, the "TAMO EN NOTA" performer could "barely stand up" and had to be taken to the hospital—something that can be seen in the picture he shared of him laying ready to proceed with a medical study.

Rauw Alejandro Credit: @rauwalejandro

Alejandro continues on, "Last night the story was no different but today I can barely stand up without pain, I'm sorry I won't be able to share tonight with my Palms Desert family, I hope to see you all very soon, and I hope I'll be ok for the next date. I love you forever."