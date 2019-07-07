In his new music video “Detective” Rauw Alejandro plays detective to find a beautiful mystery girl who left the morning after a passionate night before revealing her name. The Puerto Rican singer gave People CHICA an exclusive first look at the sexy music video, directed by Marlon Peña.

Image zoom Courtesy of Rauw Alejandro

“This song is super important to me because it is one of those few times where the audience can hear me singing on my own,” the urban music star says. “I trust that it will be a success because it has my essence musically.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Rauw Alejandro

The reggaeton singer —nominated in the category of “New Urban Generation” in the upcoming Univision awards Premios Juventud— told People CHICA about his unique style: “As artists, we are very creative. Many artists envision things differently. They project things differently. For example, I’ll braid my hair and add color or switch up my clothing. I can paint my nails just because I want to have fun, or match them with my sneakers. There will always be negative opinions. I just ignore that because I’m just being me. You have to do what makes you happy.”

Check out our exclusive premiere of “Detective” here: