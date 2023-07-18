The actress takes to social media to thank fans for supporting her but asks them not to include her in any conversations about her casting.

Rachel Zegler Asks Fans to Exclude Her from "Nonsensical Discourse" About Snow White Casting

Rachel Zegler is putting her foot down in terms of protecting herself from conversations surrounding her Snow White casting.

The actress of Colombian and Polish descent took to Twitter to ask fans to keep her out of "the nonsensical discourse about" her casting in the upcoming Disney live-action film.

Her tweet begins, "[E]xtremely appreciative of the love [I] feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting."

"[I] really, truly do not want to see it," Zegler continues.

"[S]o [I] leave you w these photos! [I] hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what," the West Side Story actress concludes.

Along with her request for fans, she also shared pictures of her as a child dressed up as a princess with a photo of her dressed up as Snow White.

Someone who came to show Zegler support was fellow live-action princess Halle Bailey, who portrayed Ariel in 2023's The Little Mermaid.

Bailey tweeted, "[W]e love you so much ❤️ truly the perfect princess."