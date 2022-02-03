The West Side Story star discussed the negative comments she's faced due to her being cast as the Disney princess as well as the importance of Latino representation in Hollywood.

Rachel Zegler Responds to Backlash on Her Snow White Casting: "[She's not] pale enough to play the role"

Rachel Zegler is calling out toxic fans who have spoken out against her being cast as Snow White in the upcoming Marc Webb live action film of the Disney classic.

In a recent conversation with Andrew Garfield on Variety's "Actors on Actors," the West Side Story star discussed the backlash she's faced on her upcoming role as the Disney princess, and the importance of Latino representation in Hollywood.

"You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though, Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. Blanca Nieves is a huge icon, whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it," Zegler explained to Garfield.

"But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that. When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry," she noted.

The Tick Tick Boom! actor responded to Zegler with a call to action for educating people and loving them "into awareness."

"We need to love them in the right direction," Zegler added. "At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess."

On Twitter, several users shared their distaste for the casting choice with comments like, "A Latino going playing in snow white. Seriously stop with the race swiping."

Another user added, "The general argument is 'it's ok for traditionally white characters to be played by poc because it's not central to the story.' I agree with this. However, in THIS case, it is central to the story. Skin as white as snow. I don't think Zegler is pale enough to play the role."

Both actors also discussed proper representation in Hollywood and the changes made within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in an effort to become more inclusive.

Zegler nodded to her role in West Side Story, and being the first Latina to play the role of Maria from the Broadway classic.

"It's this mirror of the evolution that we're all going through. The evolution of West Side Story has been a long one. In 1957, it was onstage for the first time with an incredible creative team, and yet it missed that cultural mark," she said.

Zegler continued, "And then the Bob Wise film in 1961—it missed that cultural mark, besides Chita Rivera [the play] and Rita Moreno [the movie]. This time around, we evolved to a place where we're properly representing the people that the story is about."