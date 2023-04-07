Is Rachel Zegler Ready To Be Fashion's Next It Girl?
Get ready to see the Colombian American actress on all the hottest red carpets. We're recapping some of her best fashion moments so far.
Spring Fling
With the help of stylist Sarah Slutsky, Zegler always turns heads—in fact, every jaw-dropping look you'll see here was selected with her help.
For the MCC Theater's Miscast Gala on Broadway, Zegler wore a floral Elie Saab gown in pink lace adorned with touches of green.
Keeping it Classic
Giorgio Armani was behind the two-piece look the actress wore at the opening night of Parade on Broadway.
Serving Glamour
At every stop on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods tour, Zegler delivered an amazing ensemble, like the blue and gold Elie Saab creation with a matching train she wore at the Los Angeles premiere.
Effortlessly Elegant
For the London premiere, the 21-year-old actress wowed in black, gold, and emerald green courtesy of Dior.
Heavy Metal
On a press day in London, Slutsky and Zegler opted for a black David Koma set with edgy, glimmering gold panels.
Euro Chic
Decked out in Fendi, Zegler posed in front of the Colosseum during a press day in Rome.
Monochromatic Moment
When she's not doing press for an upcoming role, the talented singer has become a staple at the front row of fashion shows.
We spotted her at Michael Kors wearing an all red look from the brand.
Parisian Sophistication
During Paris Fashion Week, Zegler attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show wearing a summery, crocheted look that's perfect for a summer on the Seine.