Is Rachel Zegler Ready To Be Fashion's Next It Girl?

Por Laura Acosta Abril 07, 2023
Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Get ready to see the Colombian American actress on all the hottest red carpets. We're recapping some of her best fashion moments so far.

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Spring Fling

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

With the help of stylist Sarah Slutsky, Zegler always turns heads—in fact, every jaw-dropping look you'll see here was selected with her help.

For the MCC Theater's Miscast Gala on Broadway, Zegler wore a floral Elie Saab gown in pink lace adorned with touches of green.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Keeping it Classic

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Giorgio Armani was behind the two-piece look the actress wore at the opening night of Parade on Broadway.

3 de 8

Serving Glamour

Credit: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

At every stop on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods tour, Zegler delivered an amazing ensemble, like the blue and gold Elie Saab creation with a matching train she wore at the Los Angeles premiere.

Anuncio

4 de 8

Effortlessly Elegant

Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the London premiere, the 21-year-old actress wowed in black, gold, and emerald green courtesy of Dior.

5 de 8

Heavy Metal

Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

On a press day in London, Slutsky and Zegler opted for a black David Koma set with edgy, glimmering gold panels.

6 de 8

Euro Chic

Credit: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Decked out in Fendi, Zegler posed in front of the Colosseum during a press day in Rome.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Monochromatic Moment

Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

When she's not doing press for an upcoming role, the talented singer has become a staple at the front row of fashion shows.

We spotted her at Michael Kors wearing an all red look from the brand.

8 de 8

Parisian Sophistication

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

During Paris Fashion Week, Zegler attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show wearing a summery, crocheted look that's perfect for a summer on the Seine.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta