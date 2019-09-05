Powerful Quotes from Latinx Celebs That Will Take The Stage at People en Español's Festival 2019

IVY QUEEN
“Maybe if I wasn’t a woman with strong convictions, I would have probably fallen and not given music a try,” reggaeton star Ivy Queen tells People CHICA. “But those that told me my voice was too masculine, and that this industry wasn’t for me, never imagined that it would be my blessing, that I wouldn’t sound like any other person in the planet.” The Puerto Rican singer will be one of the performers at People en Español’s Festival, returning to New York on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. Check out these words of wisdom from other Latinx celebs confirmed for Festival this year.
AYMEE NUVIOLA
Why are people so mesmerized by Cuban music and culture? “I think that Cuba puts people under a spell,” Aymee Nuviola tells People CHICA. “People visit Cuba and they fall in love with the island.” She will bring her Caribbean sound and magic to Festival.
JHAY CORTEZ
“I think it’s the greatest moment in Latin music right now. We have the numbers, we have the music, we have the mix, we have the engineering, the respect now of other artists, including American artists,” Puerto Rican urban music star Jhay Cortez told People CHICA. “We are sure of what we are doing, now more than ever!”
MARIAH
“I feel like Latin music needed this — old school vibes,” rising star Mariah tells People CHICA. “Music has evolved a lot, so it’s become more commercial. I just wanted to bring back that vibe of what real reggaeton is.”
SELENIS LEYVA
People are so fascinated with Selenis Leyva’s role of inmate Gloria on Orange is The New Black that they feel a special connection with the actress. What is the real Selenis like? “I’m light, I’m fun, I like reading and watching movies, spending time with my daughter,” she tells People CHICA. “I’m enjoying life right now, going for runs, enjoying the weather in L.A. I’m living my best life.”
MELII
Melii’s infatuation with music as a way to express herself began during childhood. “I started rapping when I was in the sixth grade,” she tells People CHICA. “I grew up around Ivy [Queen] because of my sister…I listened to Juan Luis Guerra every Saturday while my mom would clean. He’s one of my melody influences.”
ROSIE RIVERA
Jenni Rivera’s sister Rosie Rivera motivates women with her story of survival and perseverence. “I feel really strong,” she told People en Español about this stage in her life. “I feel like I can do anything!”
DENISE BIDOT
“Plus-size girls are now doing beauty campaigns and hair campaigns and so many different things that for so long we fought for and wanted. We’re in a really great place in the fashion industry, and now it’s rippling into TV and film. It’s really wonderful to see,” Puerto Rican plus-size model and TV personality Denise Bidot told PEOPLE.
FRANCISCA LACHAPEL
“People can’t lose faith,” Dominican TV host and author Francisca Lachapel tells People en Español. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. No matter how far-fetched or impossible an idea you have in your head may seem, if you fight and work hard for your dreams, they will come true.”
MAU & RICKY
Venezuelan duo Mau & Ricky will also be performing this year at Festival. “It’s so much fun. He is my best friend and I admire him a lot,” Mau told People CHICA about working with brother Ricky. About collaborating with fierce females like Karol G, Becky G, Lali and Leslie Grace, Ricky added, “It’s been an honor. They are breaking barriers. We love them and admire them. They are super fun to work with.”
