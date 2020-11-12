Selena Quintanilla's Family and Netflix Sued By Producer of the 1997 Selena Movie

Netflix and Selena Quintanilla's family are being sued over the upcoming show Selena: The Series, set to debut December 4 on the streaming platform. According to TMZ, Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 movie Selena that starred Jennifer Lopez, filed a $1 million lawsuit against Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, and Suzette Quintanilla, her sister, as well as Netflix, claiming that he owns the rights to her life story but was not brought in to the new show.

Esparza is suing for damages from an alleged breach of contract, claiming he developed an idea for a television series of Selena's early years in the late '90s that was never realized. For the new show, the Quintanilla family worked closely with creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora. People en Español has reached out to the Quintanilla family and is awaiting comment.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," reads the logline for the Netflix show. "The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."