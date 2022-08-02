The artist and Time 100 honoree has signed her first-ever beauty partnership with the skin care brand.

Quinta Brunson Continues to Break Down Barriers as the New Face of OLAY

Quinta Brunson is at the peak of her success in all areas.

The comedian, actress, producer and writer received a historic Emmy nomination for her role in the hit ABC series Abbott Elementary and has now signed her first-ever beauty partnership with OLAY.

Breaking through traditional beauty standards and embracing her self-confidence, the Time 100 honoree will appear in the skin care company's new campaign for its best-selling Retinol 24+Peptide Night collection line.

Courtesy of OLAY Credit: Courtesy of OLAY

"It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,'' Brunson said in a statement. "When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It's exciting to be a part of the latest OLAY campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a 'pinch me' moment."

Brunson has spoken publicly about her struggles with self-image in the past, including modifying her appearance to fit societal standards. However, she hopes to continue dispelling unrealistic beauty standards with OLAY.

Quinta Brunson Credit: Courtesy of OLAY

"We are thrilled to have Quinta Brunson join the OLAY family," said Stephanie Headley, P&G's senior vice president of OLAY and North America Skincare.

Headley continued, "Quinta's fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the Fearless to Face Anything confidence we want for all women. When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view. We are honored to partner with someone who truly embodies OLAY's mission to help women feel bold and confident to Face Anything."