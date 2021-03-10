All About Queen Of The South's Final Season. Watch The Trailer!

The fifth and final season of Queen Of The South, starring Alice Braga, is coming to USA Network in April. All the details.

The trailer for the final season of Queen Of The South is out and it will make you bite your nails! In the clip, we see Brazilian star Alice Braga —who plays narco queen Teresa Mendoza— face new threats and powerful enemies. "There was a time when I was always running for my life. Now I'm the one that does the hunting," she says fearlessly. "I'm done playing games."

The fifth and last season of the show is premiering on USA Network on April 7, 2021. Queen Of The South first aired in 2016 and has remained the number one original series on USA Network. The story is inspired by the novel La Reina del Sur by Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo also plays Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo's La Reina del Sur, with a new season now in the works.

The actresses each give the famous character a unique twist. Alice Braga told People en Español: "I loved playing her because I read the book and fell in love with the character. Back then Eva Mendes was going to star in the movie, but that project fell through. Then Kate Del Castillo did the telenovela with Telemundo and when they called me for the series I was excited because it was a character I had fallen in love with"

The Queen didn't disappoint. "It was a lot of fun" Braga said of playing Mendoza. "There's a lot of action. I did crossfit exercises and yoga", she said of preparing her body for the stunts."I tried to be very natural".