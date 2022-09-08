The Reina of Class: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II Through Her Style and Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

September 8 marks the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but her memory will live on through her fans, supporters and her iconic looks. Follow along for a glimpse at her style evolution.

Princess Elizabeth

Credit: Keystone/Getty Images

At 18, the then-princess joined the women's branch of the British Army during World War II.

We see her here sporting the utilitarian skirt and heels of the Auxiliary Territorial Service uniform.

Wedding Day

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A then-Princess Elizabeth and her betrothed Philip Mountbatten (who would be later fashioned the Duke of Edinburgh) were joined in matrimony in 1947.

The future queen wore a gown designed by Norman Hartnell and was inspired by the ethereal paintings of Botticelli.

Atop her coiffed hair, she donned the iconic Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara.

Coronation

Credit: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth officially acceded the throne wearing a golden dress ornamented with the emblems of all nations represented under the then commonwealth nations.

Diplomatic Style

Credit: Photoquest/Getty Images

The Queen welcomed then-President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy to Buckingham Palace wearing an A-line tulle gown.

Presidential Meetings

Credit: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

During a visit to the White House, Her Majesty danced hand in hand with then-President Gerald Ford in a classic 70s yellow shift dress.

Looks Abroad

Credit: Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a hat, The Queen chose a yellow and white polka dot number for a visit to Mexico in 1975.

Sporting Fashion

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In her daily life with her corgis, The Queen donned classic British sporting wear and never failed to protect her curls with a fashionable scarf.

Aging Gracefully

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

By 1998, The Queen was letting her grays show while wearing one of her favorite tiaras, the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which she received from her grandmother Queen Mary as a wedding gift.

Style Icon

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

By the early 2000s, Her Majesty began opting for her emblematic pastel suits, a look we will always remember her by.

May she rest in peace.

By Laura Acosta