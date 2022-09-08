Buckingham Palace has officially announced that Her Majesty The Queen passed away on September 8.

It is the end of the United Kingdom's second Elizabethan era.

On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace officially announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away in an official post shared on The Royal Family Instagram page.

The post read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

It is said that she was surrounded by her immediate family—her four children with her late husband and her grandchildren among which Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were among.

Prior to her passing, the world had been stirred into deep concern over the monarch's health when The Palace announced early on September 8 that her doctors were "concerned" for her health.

HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

The statement read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The 96-year-old monarch acceded the throne at the age of 27 and went on to enjoy a 70-year reign—accompanied by the great love of her life the late Prince Philip who she married in 1947.

During her time on the throne, The Queen met 12 out of the last 13 United States presidents, 15 UK Prime Ministers and raised more than 30 adorable corgis.

Queen & Duke of Edinburgh Diamond Wedding Anniversary Credit: Getty Images / Tim Graham

Adding to her list of accomplishments, as then-Princess Elizabeth, Her Majesty was the first female member of the British Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time servicewoman under the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945 during World War II, per the Royal Family's official website.

The Queen, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor on April 26, 1926, had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.