The limited series, helmed by Shonda Rhimes, takes a look at the young lives of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and King George.

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in Netflix "Bridgerton" spin-off "Queen Charlotte."

Dearest readers, it seems we may be diving into the past.

On February 14, Netflix officially released the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte.

So what can fans of the Ton expect from the show in addition to all the love stories, amazing set designs, and stunning costumes?

The limited series will feature six episodes written by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, has been directed by Tom Verica, and has been executive produced by Betsy Beers (along with Rhimes and Verica).

Queen Charlotte will focus on Charlotte herself as she rises to prominence and power—ultimately becoming the "Queen Charlotte" fans of the original series have come to love so dearly.

Like its predecessor, the show will center on the developing and blossoming relationship between Charlotte and her eventual husband King George as well as all of the societal shifts the good queen ushered with her station within the monarchy.

Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury in Netflix "Bridgerton" spin-off "Queen Charlotte." Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury in Netflix "Bridgerton" spin-off "Queen Charlotte." | Credit: Netflix

In an exclusive fan event with the cast and Rhimes, it was also revealed that the show will also be diving into the stories of other popular characters like Lady Danbury, Lady Violet Bridgerton, and the queen's righthand man, Brimsley.

So, who will be playing the younger versions of everyone?

India Amarteifio will be taking on the role of young Queen Charlotte, while Corey Mylchreest plays young King George, Arsema Thomas marks her television debut as young Lady Danbury, and Sam Clemmett breathes life into a young Brimsley.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in "Queen Charlotte." Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in Netflix "Bridgerton" spin-off "Queen Charlotte." | Credit: Netflix

There will also be special cameos from present-day versions of the character as fans will see Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) reprising their roles.