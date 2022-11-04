Indulge in the Sweetness of Pumpkin with this Vegetarian Pie Recipe
Bask in fall flavors with this creamy, sweet and delectable dessert.
If there's a single fall ingredient we all love is pumpkin.
Whether it's in a latte, soup or pie, the ingredient is both versatile and delicious. This pumpkin pie recipe from Chef John will have you wanting to go back for another slice.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 1 (15-ounce) can of pumpkin puree
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 large egg
- 1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon of ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon of fine salt
- ¼ teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon of Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust (see footnote for recipe link)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
- Whisk together pumpkin, egg yolks, and egg in a large bowl until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, and Chinese 5-spice powder; whisk until thoroughly combined.
- Line a 9-inch pie plate with pie crust; crimp edges.
- Pour filling into the crust, and lightly tap on the counter to release air bubbles.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
- Reduce heat to 350°F (175°C) and bake until just set in the middle, about 30 to 40 more minutes. A paring knife inserted into the filling, one inch from the edge, should come out clean. Allow to cool completely before serving.
You can find the original recipe here.