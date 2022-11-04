Indulge in the Sweetness of Pumpkin with this Vegetarian Pie Recipe

Bask in fall flavors with this creamy, sweet and delectable dessert.
Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 04, 2022
If there's a single fall ingredient we all love is pumpkin.

Whether it's in a latte, soup or pie, the ingredient is both versatile and delicious. This pumpkin pie recipe from Chef John will have you wanting to go back for another slice.

¡Disfruta!

Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15-ounce) can of pumpkin puree
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon of ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon of fine salt
  • ¼ teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon of Chinese five-spice powder
  • 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust (see footnote for recipe link)

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
  2. Whisk together pumpkin, egg yolks, and egg in a large bowl until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, and Chinese 5-spice powder; whisk until thoroughly combined.
  3. Line a 9-inch pie plate with pie crust; crimp edges.
  4. Pour filling into the crust, and lightly tap on the counter to release air bubbles.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
  6. Reduce heat to 350°F (175°C) and bake until just set in the middle, about 30 to 40 more minutes. A paring knife inserted into the filling, one inch from the edge, should come out clean. Allow to cool completely before serving.

You can find the original recipe here.

