This Pumpkin Smash Cocktail is the Perfect Fall Recipe
Take your love for pumpkin spice to the next level with this sweet and enticing cocktail.
It's time for pumpkins, spice and everything nice!
Espooky season is bringing us an opportunity to pull out our favorite spiced drinks and seasonal cocktails you can enjoy solo or with guests.
Serve over a chilled glass and enjoy!
Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Bourbon
- 0.5 oz of Lemon Juice
- 0.5 tsp of Maple Syrup
- 4 oz of Q Ginger Ale
- 1 Thyme Sprig
- 1 Lemon Peel
Preparation:
- Remove the leaves from the sprig of thyme. Muddle the leaves at the bottom of a mixing glass and add the remaining ingredients except for the Q Ginger Ale.
- Shake and then strain into a large rocks glass.
- Top with Q ginger Ale and garnish with another thyme sprig.