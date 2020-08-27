Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velázquez's New Puerto Rico Bill Leaves Congress Divided

On Tuesday, Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velázquez (who are both of Puerto Rican descent) introduced a new bill on the future of Puerto Rico and its status as a United States territory. The Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2020 proposes creating a "status convention" made up of politicians elected by Puerto Rican voters. The status convention would then come up with a long-term plan for the island — statehood, independence, or something else.

"What the convention negotiates and puts forth would then be voted on in a referendum by the people of Puerto Rico before presentation to the U.S. Congress," Ocasio-Cortez and Velázquez wrote in an essay for NBC News Think. "The key is that this framework would be developed by Puerto Ricans and for Puerto Ricans, not dictated to them like so many previous policies."

Their new bill, however, hasn't been received well by other members of Congress, including those of Puerto Rican descent. Representative José Serrano called out Ocasio-Cortez and Velázquez for proposing a bill that offers only a "closed doors" option to determine the island's future. "I believe that all Puerto Ricans should help determine the future of the island — not just a few," Serrano wrote on Twitter. "Changing Puerto Rico's status (a career goal of mine) is too important to be left behind closed doors — all Puerto Ricans should have a say."

New York City Council member Ritchie Torres, who is running to replace Serrano, agreed with Serrano's tweet about doing what's right for the residents of the island. "Wise words from a public servant of incomparable integrity," Torres wrote. "I am honored to continue your tradition of advocating for true self-determination through direct elections. All Puerto Ricans, not simply party insiders, should have a voice and a vote!"