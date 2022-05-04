In this week's #WanderlustWednesday, People Chica is taking a look at some of the things that Puerto Rico has to offer.

Live Boricua is Looking to Change the Tide on How People View Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is filled with stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, incredible cuisine and a vibrant local culture—there's a reason they call it la isla del encanto.

This is something that Discover Puerto Rico wants the world to know and is inviting folks everywhere to come and live boricua.

With this in mind, Discover Puerto Rico has launched their Live Boricua campaign to help highlight the beauty of their enchanting country in ways that only a local boricua (aka person of Puerto Rican descent) knows how to do.

In People Chica's #WanderlustWednesday series, we want to highlight the rich and diverse cultures of cities and countries around the world.

"To Live Boricua is an experience like no other, and research has shown us that once a traveler gets a taste of it, they understand what truly makes Puerto Rico special and they crave more," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, in a statement.

She continues, "Every detail of the brand campaign was intentionally and thoughtfully created by Puerto Ricans, who expressed a sense of pride in seeing the creative articulation of the destination's offerings celebrated as a way of life."

So, what are some things you can do while you're in Puerto Rico?

Love mixology and all things spirits and liquors? Visit any of the three distilleries located on the island. Sip on some rum at Casa Bacardí, travel through time and take a trip to the 1800s at Hacienda Santa Ana or take a quick trip to the town of Jayuya for some pitorro (Puerto Rico's version of moonshine) at the PitoRico distillery.

Looking to disconnect and dive into nature? Take a hike in any of their vast and ecologically diverse forests like El Yunque rainforest, the Dry Forest in Guánica, Manatí's Hacienda La Esperanza Nature Reserve and the Cabezas de San Juan Natural Reserve in Fajardo.

Whether you just want to relax out on the sand or partake in some water activities, this Caribbean island boasts a coastline filled with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world like Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Sun Bay in Vieques and Tortuga in Culebrita.